After Chainsaw Man, This Major Shonen Jump Series Could Be The Next to End

The divisive conclusion of Tatsuki Fujimoto’s Chainsaw Man manga shook the anime and manga community last weekend. The award-winning series began serializing in Shonen Jump+ in 2018 and commenced its Part 2 in 2022. The series didn’t prepare fans for its finale, which is why the ending came out as a shock to many. A lot of the series confirm or at least tease an ending a few weeks or even months ahead, so hype fans for the final stretch of the story. Black Clover’s finale has long been accepted by fans, and the story will come to an end this year. On the other hand, Sakamoto Days entered its final battle in July last year but has yet to share any updates on the finale.

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Yuto Suzuki’s Weekly Shonen Jump hit, Sakamoto Days, has always had a massive fan following long before the anime adaptation was even released. This action-comedy follows the story of a retired assassin, Taro Sakamoto, who was once feared as the greatest hitman of all time, but never spares a thought before leaving his job for the sake of his wife. Five years after he left the dangerous world, his peaceful life with his wife and daughter is suddenly put in jeopardy after his past comes back to haunt him.

Sakamoto Days Is Preparing For Its Grand Finale

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While the finale’s release date hasn’t been revealed yet, the manga entered its Final Battle in July 2025. The latest New JAA Arc unleashes widespread chaos in the country after Kei Uzuki’s devious plan results in the complete collapse of society. Taro and his allies unite and do everything they possibly can to stop him before it’s too late, but the country has turned into a nightmare. The manga has over 250 chapters, and the final battle is more intense than ever.

Each week, the manga drops thrilling chapters with higher stakes than ever as the story draws near its conclusion. The anime is currently streaming on Netflix, and you can read the manga on the official app of Manga Plus. The digital version of the manga is also available for free on Viz Media’s Sakamoto Days portal, where you can also buy the physical and digital copies of the manga volumes.

Additionally, the series is also releasing a live-action film adaptation on April 19th, 2026, opening the door to more future projects of this series. The film will be released in Japan, and there haven’t been any updates on a global theatrical release yet, but the film has gathered quite a lot of attention from fans for its exceptional action and casting, even earning praise from the series’ creator. The film will be released in two parts, and the second part will likely share new information after April.

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