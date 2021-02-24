Original The Thing Poster Getting 3D Lenticular Release

✖

When it comes to horror movie posters, few are as iconic as Drew Struzan's work for 1982's The Thing, depicting a parka-clad human with an eerie glow emanating from their face, with Vice Press honoring that seminal artwork with an all-new 3D lenticular poster release. Multiple versions of the poster will be released, as fans will either be able to purchase a recreation of the original poster featuring the title treatment as well as the film's credits, in addition to an art print highlighting just the famous artwork. Additionally, each version of the poster will come in two different formats. All versions of the poster go on sale at Vice-Press.com on Thursday, February 25th at 12 p.m. ET.

Vice Press details the posters, "Well known to John Carpenter and cinema fans alike, Drew's iconic imagery for The Thing comes to life in these amazing lenticular prints. We’ve worked closely with the original source images to ensure that the art is replicated to the highest quality and we have posted a great video of the prototype up on our Twitter feed for you to see it in all its true glory!

🛸 My art for #JohnCarpenter’s “The Thing” will now be coming for you in 3-D! Lenticular versions of “The Thing” will be available Thursday, Feb. 25th at 5pm GMT/ 12pm EST. You’ll find them EXCLUSIVELY at https://t.co/WPKGDJlh7l! ❄️@TheHorrorMaster @VicePressNews @BottleneckNYC pic.twitter.com/LAs3qsIgzk — Drew Struzan (@DrewStruzan) February 24, 2021

"As a quick refresher from our previous lenticular release, we’re currently offering two versions:

A thinner (1mm), flexible PET lenticular print mounted on dense paper backing

A thick lenticular print (4mm), akin to plexi-glass, called polystyrene. We call this one Lenticular Plex for differentiation."

Edition details are as follows:

(Photo: Vice Press)

3D Lenticular:

1mm PET mounted on high density paper backing

24 x 36 inches

Limited edition of 300

Includes hand-numbered certificate of authenticity.

£75/ Approx $100

3D Lenticular Plex:

4mm Polystyrene

24 x 36 inches

Limited edition of 150

Includes hand-numbered certificate of authenticity.

£150/ Approx $200

(Photo: Vice Press)

Art Print – 3D Lenticular:

1mm PET mounted on high density paper backing

24 x 36 inches

Limited edition of 300

Includes hand-numbered certificate of authenticity.

£75/ Approx $100

Art Print – 3D Lenticular Plex:

4mm Polystyrene

24 x 36 inches

Limited edition of 150

Includes hand-numbered certificate of authenticity.

£150/ Approx $200

Grab your copy of The Thing poster at Vice-Press.com on Thursday, February 25th at 12 p.m. ET while supplies last.

Will you be adding these posters to your collection? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars.