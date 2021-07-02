The Tomorrow War Final Trailer Released

A few weeks away from the film's debut on Amazon Prime Video, the streamer has released the final trailer for the Chris Pratt-starring action-thriller The Tomorrow War. Also starring Yvonne Strahovski, J.K. Simmons, Betty Gilpin, and Sam Richardson, Chris McKay of The LEGO Batman Movie directed the film which will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime on July 2. As the title implies, an alien invasion poses the risk of exterminating all of humanity, requiring the human race to unlock ambitious efforts to hold off the invaders, recruiting soldiers from the past to fight in the war. Check out the final trailer in the player above!

Originally scheduled to be released in theaters from Paramount Pictures and Skydance, earlier this year came the news that the film would be a streaming exclusive. Reacting to the news in an interview with Digital Spy, Pratt previously said: "Right off the bat, it's really rare that there's a film of this scope and magnitude that is original IP. That doesn't happen anymore....To step in and do something that's completely original based simply on an amazing script from the imagination of a wonderful screenwriter — I was really grateful to be in a position where I could, you know, join up with the studio and say, 'Hey, are you willing to write a cheque for this big of a movie? With no guarantee that people are gonna watch it?'"

Pratt has one condition for everyone watching at home though: "Turn off your phones."

Also starring Edwin Hodge, Jasmine Mathews, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, and Keith Powers, the official description for the film reads: "In The Tomorrow War, the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet."

The Tomorrow War hits Prime Video on July 2nd. Are you planning on watching the movie when it debuts? Let us know in the comments below.