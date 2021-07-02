The Tomorrow War Trailer Released by Amazon

Tomorrow has finally arrived. Well, more specifically, the trailer for a movie called The Tomorrow War. The newest movie starring Chris Pratt, from The LEGO Batman Movie director Chris McKay, was originally supposed to hit theaters this year but was ultimately sold to Amazon for a streaming debut on Prime Video. The film is now set to arrive in July, and with a little more than a month to go, Amazon is letting movie fans know what they can expect.

On Tuesday, the various social channels for Amazon, The Tomorrow War, and the film's cast members announced that the debut trailer would be arriving on Wednesday morning, Well, Wednesday morning is here and the trailer came with it, as promised. You can watch the full trailer in the video at the top of the page.

🚨 This is a message from the future. 🚨 The enemy is already here. We need all the help we can get. The draft begins tomorrow at 0600 PT. pic.twitter.com/oQugrFoodL — TheTomorrowWar (@TheTomorrowWar) May 25, 2021

Pratt stars in The Tomorrow War as a teacher who is recruited by an army in the future to fight for the survival of mankind. The film also stars Yvonne Strahovski, J.K. Simmons, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge, Jasmine Mathews, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, and Keith Powers. McKay directs from a script by Zach Dean.

You can check out the official synopsis for The Tomorrow War below.

"In The Tomorrow War, the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet."

What do you think of the first trailer for The Tomorrow War? Let us know in the comments!

The Tomorrow War will be released on Prime Video on July 2nd.