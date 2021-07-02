The Tomorrow War Teaser Trailer Released

Yesterday Amazon revealed the first look at Chris Pratt's The Tomorrow War with the promise of a full teaser coming soon, and now the time has finally arrived. Amazon just released the new teaser trailer for the upcoming dystopian action film, which is directed by The Lego Batman Movie's Chris McKay and written by Zach Dean. The film features Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, and J.K Simmons as part of the last hope for humanity against an alien invasion in the future, and the trailer looks as action-packed and off the walls as you might expect from the epic premise. You can check out the full trailer for The Tomorrow War in the video above.

The film, which was supposed to initially head to theaters but was purchased by Amazon for its Prime Video service, features Pratt as Dan Forester, who is one of the many present-day civilians recruited by time travelers from the year 2051 to help save the planet from an alien invasion. To save the planet and his daughter's future, he will team up with a brilliant scientist played by Strahovski and his estranged father, played by J.K. Simmons.

The Tomorrow War is directed by McKay and written by Dean, and the film is executive produced by Rob Cowan, Pratt, Brian Oliver, and Bradley J. Fischer. The film is produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Jules Daly, David Goyer, and Adam Kolbrenner.

The film stars Pratt, Strahovski, Simmons, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge, Jasmine Mathews, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, and Keith Powers, and you can find the official description below.

"In The Tomorrow War, the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet."

The Tomorrow War hits Prime Video on July 2nd.

