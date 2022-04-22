The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent Is Officially Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes

✖

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is finally hitting theatres tonight, and it will see Nicolas Cage playing a version of himself who is hired by a mysterious billionaire named Javi (Pedro Pascal) to attend his birthday party. Early reviews for the film were extremely promising, and it debuted on Rotten Tomatoes with a perfect 100% critics score after its premiere at SXSW. Now, the movie has 117 reviews on the site, earning it an 88% critics score. Today, the official Twitter account for the movie took to the social media site to celebrate the score.

"Your weekend just got better. #MassiveTalent is Certified Fresh! See it in theaters TOMORROW – get tickets now," they wrote. You can check out the tweet below:

Your weekend just got better. #MassiveTalent is Certified Fresh! See it in theaters TOMORROW – get tickets now. pic.twitter.com/YP8g7IpY3Q — Massive Talent (@NickCageMovie) April 21, 2022

ComicBook.com's Patrick Cavanaugh gave The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent a 4 out of 5 in his review and called it "a charming and authentic celebration of Nicolas Cage," which is exactly why we've been brushing up on the actor's filmography. In fact, we have a Month of Cage streaming guide.

Cage has been answering a lot of questions this month in honor of his upcoming movie. Last week, it was revealed that the actor wants to be in a Muppet movie. During Cage's recent Reddit AMA, he also shared his favorite Cage movies, the fact that he wanted David Lynch to appear in Massive Talent, and said he'd be down to make a Face/Off 2. One fan asked if Cage had any dream roles, and the actor revealed he'd like to play Jules Verne's, Captain Nemo.

As for Pascal, the actor recently had a chat with BroBible, and explained why working with Cage helped reawaken his love for acting.

"There was almost something about, I don't know, reawakening the things that you care about and why you got into it in the first place, because he's still challenging himself, he's super prepared, he's coming up with new ideas, and, honestly, it was an incredible challenge to rise to but it was mostly a really beautiful inspiration and a reminder of why I had this fantasy to start with and then study and then job. It was because of how he feels and how he treats acting," Pascal explained.

Pascal also talked about leaning into being Cage's "b*tch" during production.

"If I was going to do my job correctly – to be intimidated is completely natural – but to be worried that they're going to blow you off-screen wouldn't really be good logic for the heart of the character. So, it was really easy to anchor myself into admiration and worship and if he wanted to blow me off the f-ing screen, he always allowed to blow me off the screen. If he wanted to invite me into the scene, if he wanted to give me light, if he wanted to take it away – I was his b*tch, basically. And I felt like that was the right thing to do for the character and to tell the story. And, of course, he wouldn't do any of those things, he's a complete professional, he's an incredible scene partner."

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is hitting theatres on April 22nd.