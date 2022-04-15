Nicolas Cage Wants to Star in a Muppet Movie

Considering Nicolas Cage’s extensive catalogue of movies as an actor, and how his co-stars up to this point have included a pig, space aliens, spider-folk, and a vampire, it may surprise you that despite being something of a walking meme himself he’s never starred in a movie alongside The Muppets. Taking part in an interview on Twitter where the actor reacted to specific questions and thoughts from users, Cage read a tweet pondering the idea of a remake of The Rock but everyone except for Cage being replaced with a Muppet. He responded: “I’ve gotta agree with you man, I would love to be in a Muppet movie. I think Kermit and I could be best friends, and I’ve always had a crush on Miss Piggy.”

Cage has become almost omnipresent in the press these days as the promotional tour for his upcoming movie, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent has been full speed ahead ever since its raucous premiere at the SXSW film festival. Playing a version of himself in the movie who is tasked with meeting a criminally inclined “Nic Cage superfan” (played by The Mandalorian’s Pedro Pascal), the press tour for the film has seen Cage speak with a lot of grace and honesty about his past career and other feature film work over the past three decades.

https://twitter.com/TwitterMovies/status/1514648769194868738

In a Reddit AMA promoting the film, Cage noted that the version of himself he plays in the movie (spelled “Nick” Cage to differentiate the two) was one of his most difficult. “I would say that Nick Cage in Massive Talent was the most challenging role I had to get into character for because I had the added component of trying to protect a person named Nick Cage and also facilitating the director’s absurdist vision of so-called Nick Cage and it was a highwire act everyday.”

As for The Muppets, the Jim Henson-created troupe don’t appear to have any big screen plans for the time being. It was previously announced that a Disney+ series titled The Muppets Mayhem is in the works. Developed and written by Adam F. Goldberg, creator of ABC’s The Goldbergs, and Muppets veterans Bill Barretta and Jeff. Yorkes, the series is described as follows: “After 45 years of rockin’ out, The Electric Mayhem goes on an epic musical journey to finally record their first studio album. With the help of a driven young music executive, Nora, the old-school Muppet band comes face to face with the current day music scene as they try to finally go platinum.”

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent hits theatres on April 22nd.