Nicolas Cage Reveals He Has One Dream Role Left to Play

Earlier today, Nicolas Cage took part in a Reddit AMA and answered fan questions and shared some fun facts about his career in honor of his upcoming movie, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. During the AMA, Cage revealed his favorite Nic Cage movies, shared that he wanted David Lynch to appear in Massive Talent, and said he’d be down to make a Face/Off 2. One fan asked if Cage had any dream roles, and the actor revealed there is one character he’s always wanted to play.

“I would like to play Jules Verne’s Captain Nemo because of the character’s love of the ocean I share that with him,” Cage wrote.

The character Captain Nemo first appeared in Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea, which has been adapted multiple times, most famously in 1954 (that version is currently streaming on Disney+). There was a mini-series in 1997 which saw Michael Caine playing Captain Nemo. Other actors that have taken on the role include James Mason, Herbert Lom, Patrick Stewart, Naseeruddin Shah, and Ben Cross.

In The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Cage plays a version of himself alongside Pedro Pascal, who portrays a billionaire super-fan of Cage’s who hires him to come to his birthday party. During the Reddit AMA, Cage revealed that playing “Nick Cage” was his most challenging role yet.

“I would say that Nick Cage in Massive Talent was the most challenging role I had to get into character for because I had the added component of trying to protect a person named Nick Cage and also facilitating the director’s absurdist vision of so-called Nick Cage and it was a highwire act everyday.”

In addition to Cage and Pascal, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent stars Neil Patrick Harris, Tiffany Haddish, and Ike Barinholtz. The film is directed by Tom Gormican, who co-wrote the script with Kevin Etten. The film was always written to star Cage as himself. Cage is also one of the producers on the film, alongside Mike Nilon, Kristin Burr, and Kevin Turen. You can read the official synopsis for the film below:

“Creatively unfulfilled and facing financial ruin, the fictionalized version of Cage must accept a $1 million offer to attend the birthday of a dangerous superfan (Pedro Pascal). Things take a wildly unexpected turn when Cage is recruited by a CIA operative (Tiffany Haddish) and forced to live up to his own legend, channeling his most iconic and beloved on-screen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones. With a career built for this very moment, the seminal award-winning actor must take on the role of a lifetime: Nicolas Cage.”

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent hits theatres on April 22nd.