Thor: Love and Thunder Storyboards Reveal Galactus and More Unused Cosmic Marvel Villains

Thor: Love and Thunder had some unused Galactus concept art that could have introduced the antagonist to the movie. Anthony Winn revealed some unused concepts on his website that shows off storyboards. It's staggering to consider what gets left on the cutting room floor at different points in these movies. People would have been absolutely shocked by this inclusion. Thinking back to the marketing just days before the movie, it feels like the Celestials being there in Omnipotence City already had fans expecting a lot out of the fourth Thor film. But, introducing Galactus so quickly without addressing it further might have upset some of the viewers on the hunt for the next big thing in these movies. Needless to say, this decision will be discussed into infinity on social media. Check out the art for yourself right here.

Where Else Could Galactus Have Shown Up?

MCU Direct talked to Eternals writer Kat Firpo about possibly including Galactus in the MCU at some point. A lot of fans have been calling for the big enemy to make an appearance with the Fantastic Four coming up. Nothing has materialized yet, but faith springs eternal. Check out what the writer had to say right here.

¡Storyboards de 'THOR LOVE AND THUNDER' donde vemos a Galactus, Fin Fang Foom, Shuma Gorath y más! pic.twitter.com/O2BSzG5ipm — 𐋀 QuidVacuo 𐋀 #WakandaForever (@QuidVacuo) December 17, 2022

"Galactus is an amazing, amazing character, and villain. We are, you know, obviously setting the stage for intergalactic, cosmic, megalith confrontations, especially when you kill a space god—and then the space god comes and kidnaps you and plans to judge Earth, I think the door is very much open for world-eating villains… Galactus is one of those iconic figures of the Marvel Universe that [they're] excited to see."

Here's how the company describes the comedic adventure: "Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder finds the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced – one of self-discovery. But his efforts are interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late."

