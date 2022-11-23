Thor Fans Debate Best Version of Chris Hemsworth's Marvel Character
Thor fans are debating which version of the character is the best after Chris Hemsworth's latest comments about the franchise. In an interview with Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the actor explained how he felt the next movie needs to reinvent the character again. Both Thor 1 and 2 have similar feel before Ragnarok came and broke the mold. Thor: Love and Thunder actually continued Taika Waititi's run with a more comedic tone. Despite netting a ton of money at the box office, some fans get sad about the loss of a more serious Avenger like the one that people enjoyed in Avengers: Infinity War. In fact, a poll put up by @blurayangel made that MCU entry trend on social media. So, the debate rages on as we all wait to see what Thor Odinson will face next.
"You look at Thor 1 and 2, they were quite similar. Ragnarok and Love and Thunder are similar. I think it's about reinventing it. I've had such a unique opportunity with Infinity War and Endgame to do very drastic things with the character. I enjoy that, I like keeping people on their toes. It keeps me on my toes. It keeps me invested," Hemsworth said.
"I've said this before but when it becomes too familiar, I think there's a risk in getting lazy then because I know what I'm doing. I don't know if I'm even invited back, but if I was, I think it would have to be a drastically different version in tone, everything, just for my own sanity," he laughed. "Thor lost his mind that last one. He's got to figure it out now."
What's the best version of Thor? Let us know down in the comments!
More infinity war Thor pls or even something super serious. I swear they have a great chance to do something incredible https://t.co/KPl3t84auW— king z (comissions open) (@pigeonbuttzz) November 23, 2022
This movie is where Thor peaked
I really wish we got to see more of Infinity War Thor. Dude was such a beast pic.twitter.com/AQyOvZNK3o— J.Y18 (@superherotalk18) November 16, 2022
i vote for a movie with the tone of thor in infinity war for both the character and the movie itself https://t.co/NJGIR98YHY— Luke (@qLxke_) November 23, 2022
Thor's entrance in Infinity War will remain with me forever!! pic.twitter.com/yvle8J1JSW— Brigerton (@Brigerton22) November 17, 2022
Thor’s arrival to the final battle scene in Avengers: Infinity War is still by far the best superhero entrance.— I have so many questions? (@english_shamar) November 23, 2022
pic.twitter.com/wy2m0wG0x4
Let. Thor. Fight. Mangog.
Let ALL THE GODS. FIGHT. MANGOG.
Do an Infinity War but with the gods of the MCU.
That would be bananas.
And also a great story to kill off #Thor and introduce Beta Ray Bill.
Sacrificing his life to stop Mangog like Jane Foster did in the comics. https://t.co/uSzFDe1699 pic.twitter.com/ffq1YU8nBj— MT (@MasterTainment) November 23, 2022
Infinity War Thor is the perfect Thor. Funny, but the humour was situational and organic. pic.twitter.com/AgxEEv1Ebv— Meanwhile Pod🎙️- Follow 4 best MCU-DCU-Star Wars (@Meanwhile_pod) November 23, 2022
A lot of people have flipped on Taika
I am so grateful Korg wasn’t in Infinity War. pic.twitter.com/6JA7l7lqwg— The Cinematic Universe 🍥 (@TheRealTCU) November 23, 2022