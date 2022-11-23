Thor Fans Debate Best Version of Chris Hemsworth's Marvel Character

Thor fans are debating which version of the character is the best after Chris Hemsworth's latest comments about the franchise. In an interview with Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the actor explained how he felt the next movie needs to reinvent the character again. Both Thor 1 and 2 have similar feel before Ragnarok came and broke the mold. Thor: Love and Thunder actually continued Taika Waititi's run with a more comedic tone. Despite netting a ton of money at the box office, some fans get sad about the loss of a more serious Avenger like the one that people enjoyed in Avengers: Infinity War. In fact, a poll put up by @blurayangel made that MCU entry trend on social media. So, the debate rages on as we all wait to see what Thor Odinson will face next.

"You look at Thor 1 and 2, they were quite similar. Ragnarok and Love and Thunder are similar. I think it's about reinventing it. I've had such a unique opportunity with Infinity War and Endgame to do very drastic things with the character. I enjoy that, I like keeping people on their toes. It keeps me on my toes. It keeps me invested," Hemsworth said.

"I've said this before but when it becomes too familiar, I think there's a risk in getting lazy then because I know what I'm doing. I don't know if I'm even invited back, but if I was, I think it would have to be a drastically different version in tone, everything, just for my own sanity," he laughed. "Thor lost his mind that last one. He's got to figure it out now."

What's the best version of Thor? Let us know down in the comments!