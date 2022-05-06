Thor: Love and Thunder Star Chris Pratt Might Be Finished Filming

✖

It looks like Chris Pratt might already be done filming his scenes on Thor: Love and Thunder. Sunday afternoon, JustJared posted pictures of the actor back in Los Angeles, spending Valentine's Day with his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger. With strict quarantine protocols in place in Australia, it stands to reason Pratt's American presence means he is done filming Love and Thunder, unless he films on a soundstage stateside in the near future.

Schwarzenegger confirmed Pratt was back in an Instagram post on Sunday, sharing a selfie of the two out and about as they ran errands and the like.

That means both Pratt and the remainder of the Guardians of the Galaxy squad might have a much smaller part in the feature than most originally expected. Earlier this week, both Karen Gillan and Pom Klementieff revealed they had left Australia after completing their roles on the feature. Dave Bautista has made similar Instagram posts as well.

If the Guardians have a smaller role than thought, it'd give Taika Waititi and his team plenty of time to focus on the film's titular heroes in Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Jane Foster (Natalie Portman).

"I just said to her, 'Are you interested in coming back to this thing, but doing something really different?' Because another thing, no one wants to keep repeating themselves and no one wants to play the same characters all the time," Waititi previously explained of the process of convincing Portman to come back. "And I think for her, just coming back reprising that character but in this whole fresh new way, is really what I think would interest anyone. Especially, in most of these films, if you're not a superhero... do you really want to keep doing that? I mean, I wouldn't. I would want to come back and change things up."

Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters on February 11, 2022.

