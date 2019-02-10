‘Avengers’ Star Chris Hemsworth Spotted With Matt Damon at UFC 234 Fight

Chris Hemsworth’s Thor might be gearing up for a rematch against Thanos in April’s Avengers: Endgame, but the Marvel star was recently on hand for a very different kind of fight.

On Saturday night, Hemsworth and his wife, Elsa Pataky, were spotted sitting cage-side at UFC 234, alongside fellow A-lister Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso. The group ended up having an interesting presence at the event, getting a delightfully awkward on-camera moment, and later sporting headphones as they watched the match.

Imagine Thor and Jason Bourne in the Octagon 👀@ChrisHemsworth and Matt Damon enjoying #UFC234! pic.twitter.com/814Vu4OjZK — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) February 10, 2019

There is, of course, a delightful added layer to the fact that Damon and Hemsworth sat together, seeing as the two actors have a unique professional history with each other. Damon had a scene-stealing cameo in 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok, in which he played an actor portraying Tom Hiddleston’s Loki in a sort of Asgardian theater production.

“Chris [Hemsworth] just called me up, and [Thor: Ragnarok director] Taika [Waititi] called me up, and I’m friends with those guys.” Damon explained back in 2017. “They pitched me the idea and I just thought it was hysterical, the idea of basically an intergalactic community theater actor kind of living out Tom Hiddleston’s character’s fantasy. I just thought it was just a great, funny bit, and very easy to do. Those guys were a lot of fun, and Taika runs a really fun set. It was a light lift for me.”

“I wanted to have an interesting way of returning to see Loki as Odin.” Waititi explained in 2017. “Because I don’t know if people would remember him from the end of Thor: Dark World as sitting on the throne… It’s not a scene that is so important that cameos are going to be distracting. It was just a little bit of flavor. It was acknowledging the other films and kissing them goodbye in a fun way, with fun people.”

Since then, Damon and Hemsworth’s relationship has gone into some interesting directions, with the former crashing the latter’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Hemsworth then got into a sort of Twitter feud with Ben Affleck over which one of them is really Damon’s best friend, an argument that also ended up involving Jimmy Kimmel.

