Christian Bale in Talks to Join Thor: Love and Thunder

Once Batman actor from The Dark Knight trilogy Christian Bale is reportedly in talks to join the fourth Thor movie, Thor: Love and Thunder. The film is set to bring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, and Tessa Thompson back to star in the movie along with Taika Waititi in the director role. Waititi previously directed Thor: Ragnarok and played Korg in both Ragnarok and Avengers: Endgame. Bale’s possible role in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder has not yet been revealed, as the actor is fresh off of the successful Ford v Ferrari film in which he starred along with Matt Damon.

In Thor: Love and Thunder, Portman’s Jane Foster will take on the role of Thor as was seen in Jason Aaron’s The Mighty Thor comic run. The actress returns for her first major role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Thor: The Dark World, although she did briefly appear in Avengers: Endgame. Thor: Love and Thunder will be Hemsworth’s ninth movie appearing as Thor since debuting in the role in 2010’s Thor. Thompson’s Valkyrie will be making her third appearance, having debuted in 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok and returning in Avengers: Endgame‘s third act.

As for which character Bale might be playing, Beta Ray Bill is a possibility. The character may feature Bale’s natural Welsh accent and would not require the high-profile actor to spend much time on set. As is done with Rocket Raccoon, one actor can perform motion capture elements for the role during production with Bale coming in later to lay down the voice over. Nothing is known for sure, just yet.

Bale’s impressive acting resume includes Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, and The Dark Knight Rises but extends far beyond comic book films. He also had roles in The Fighter, American Hustle, The Big Short, and Vice. Of course, many also know him for his work in American Psycho, as well.

Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters on November 7, 2020.

