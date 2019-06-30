Zoe Saldana Teases Gamora’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Return

While Avengers: Endgame answered a lot of questions and resolved a lot of issues for the Marvel Cinematic Universe it also left fans with new questions and mysteries to unpack. One of the biggest questions fans were left with? What will happen to Gamora when the MCU turns to the next Guardians of the Galaxy film. While Gamora was sacrificed in Infinity War so that Thanos could get the Soul Stone, the time travel element of Endgame brought a past Gamora into the present and at the end of the film, her location in the universe was unknown, a mystery that Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) was hoping to solve. Now, though, Gamora actor Zoe Saldana is teasing what might be in store for Gamora.

During a panel at ACE Comic Con in Seattle this weekend, Saldana was asked what she’d like to see for Gamora’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 future and while she noted that it was up to Marvel what happens next, she has her own ideas of what she’d like to see.

“It all depends. The technical answer is it all depends on what Marvel and James Gunn desire to do with the Guardians and with Gamora’s fate,” Saldana said. “I would eventually, there’s a part of me that wants her to go back, find her way back to the Guardians but there’s also a part of me that wants to explore a bad Gamora. I’ve never seen that and she’s, you know, she’s considered the most lethal assassin, the most lethal woman in the galaxy so I would want to see what that wrath looks like also because it would just give me layers to sort of work on. But yeah, I want her to get back to the Guardians.”

Of course, where Gamora ended up at the end of Endgame itself is up for debate. In a recent interview with FOX 5’s Kevin McCarthy, Endgame directors the Russo Brothers suggested that Gamora may not have even survived Tony’s snap, the act that wiped out Thanos and his forces.

“The argument could be that Tony wished away all the evil,” Joe Russo mentioned. “Was she evil or just the enemy? Is she still alive? Who knows, that’s a story for another time.”

Anthony essentially went on to echo the sentiment, asking “If Tony wanted to get rid of Thanos and his entire army, was she still part of his army?”

It’s an interesting question — did Gamora get snapped or not. Whatever Gamora’s actual fate though, it’s likely that it will be part of the story told in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, along with some potential other rumored subplots that would see the introduction of the High Evolutionary, Drax’s daughter Moondragon, and Rocket Raccoon’s long-time love interested, Lylla into the MCU.

