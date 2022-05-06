Thor: Love and Thunder Set Photos Show Chris Hemsworth Straight Out of '80s Workout Video

✖

Chris Hemsworth's God of Thunder sports sweatbands and sweatpants in a new look from the set of Marvel's Thor: Love and Thunder. After playing an out-of-shape Thor in Avengers: Endgame, the Asgardian Avenger is back to buff when he reunites with Dr. Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) for the first time since 2013's Thor: The Dark World. Thor's return to superhero shape comes after his new co-captain Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) had his "wake-up call" and committed to getting a Bowflex in Avengers: Infinity War, and Hemsworth looks ready for an '80s-style training montage in the fourquel from returning Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi.

After Pratt playfully asked Hemsworth to "stop working out" during an exchange on Instagram — "since we're gonna be in the same movie and everything [my trainer] doesn't want me to stand next to you if you look like that," Pratt quipped in the post, "so I'm gonna need you to put on 26 lbs real quick" — Hemsworth revealed what intimidates him about his Love and Thunder co-star:

"The guy is wildly impressive with the spontaneity and the humor and the things he comes up with," Hemsworth recently told GQ Australia. "It's both funny, inspiring, and intimidating."

New Thor pics from behind the scenes of Thor: Love and Thunder! (via Daily Mail: https://t.co/Qr4Sdif01C) pic.twitter.com/aDN8cvygkT — Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) May 28, 2021

After reinventing the Thor franchise with Ragnarok, Hemsworth said of Love and Thunder: "There's that same — if not more — pressure now to do that again. So there's a little bit of exciting nervous energy that is motivating all of us to reach a little further and make sure we're covering all bases and approaching the scene from every angle."

Joining Hemsworth are Pratt's Guardians of the Galaxy co-stars Dave Bautista (Drax), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Sean Gunn (Kraglin), Vin Diesel (the voice of Groot), and Bradley Cooper (the voice of Rocket Racoon). The Thor-less crew will reunite again in the James Gunn-directed Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, set for May 2023.

Starring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Jaimie Alexander, Jeff Goldblum, Russell Crowe, and Christian Bale, Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters on May 6, 2022.