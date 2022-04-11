New Thor Love & Thunder Artwork Reveals Good Look At Chris Hemsworth’s New “Ravager Thor” Costume

Thor Love & Thunder merch is leaking all over the Internet right now – hopefully, in anticipation of the first Thor 4 trailer dropping (fingers crossed). Well, one piece of new Thor Love & Thunder merchandise that will probably catch a lot of eyeballs is this new artwork of Chris Hemsworth’s Thor in his “Ravager Thor” costume that looks like it was stripped right out of an ’80s sci-fi flick. We’ve gotten wind of Thor’s new Ravager look throughout production on Thor 4, but this new artwork is one of the clearest images of it yet, short of seeing Hemsworth onscreen in the suit.

New Ravager Thor promo art with a new character description:



“Thor wields the mighty Stormbreaker against a terrifying new foe.” pic.twitter.com/lc08jJIEht — Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) April 11, 2022

When last we left Thor (at the end of Avengers: Endgame) he was keeping company with the Guardians of the Galaxy and trying to find new purpose in the universe. Thor picking up fashion tips from Peter Quill and co. only makes sense then – and hopefully opens the door to another fun round of Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt trying to out-manly each other (see: Infinity War).

Since Chris Hemsworth’s “Fat Thor” look in Avengers: Endgame was died to the character’s deep-seeded decline in mental health, it can probably be inferred that “Ravager Thor” will see the Thunder God back on his feet mentally and emotionally, having some carefree mortal-style adventures across the cosmos with the Guardians. Of course all that fun and adventure will come to an end once Christian Bale’s villain characters, Gorr The God-Butcher, shows up.

As stated, merchandise for Thor Love & Thunder has been giving us a lot of detailed looks at the film, as of late. A toy figure of Gorr reveals the new design Marvel Studios went with for Christian Bale’s version; an entire line of toys gives away new costume designs (if only in rudimentary plastic); and plot descriptions on merch give us a major some first real hints as to what the story will be.

That said, director Taika Waititi is known for one thing above all else, and that is subversion of expectations. After seeing what Waititi did to twist the Marvel Comics “Ragnarok” storyline into timely comedic satire, no one can really what exactly “Love & Thunder” will turn out to be. Hence why we need that trailer to drop, so badly!

Thor Love & Thunder stars Chris Hemsworth as Thor, with Natalie Portman returning as Jane Foster (and becoming The Mighty Thor). The film will also star Christian Bale as Gorr; Tessa Thompson returning as Valkyrie and Jaimie Alexander returning as Sif; with appearances by the Guardians of the Galaxy cast (Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Kaen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Vin Diesel), with Russell Crowe appearing as Zeus and other fun celebrity cameos planned.