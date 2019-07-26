Avengers: Endgame Deleted Scene Reveals Gamora’s Fate

A new deleted scene from Avengers: Endgame shows the heroes giving Tony Stark the heroic, respectful sendoff he deserves for his efforts as Iron Man and saving the universe to defeat Thanos, once and for all. However, the deleted scene which will be attached to the film’s blu-ray release also shows Gamora‘s actions in the aftermath of the battle, confirming she is alive and in the year 2023.

In a brief moment from the clip, Gamora is seen walking away from the tribute to Tony Stark. Gamora from 2014 has no idea who Iron Man is and doesn’t have any interest in sticking around with a bunch of heroes she is unfamiliar with to pay tribute to him. This is the Gamora who has not yet developed relationships with Star-Lord, Rocket, Groot, or Drax. In fact, Gamora never met Tony Stark in any timeline, as the character originally introduced in the main MCU timeline went to Vormir with Thanos instead of encountering half of the Avengers on Titan in Avengers: Infinity War.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Still, the search for Gamora is officially on, as the clip below shows the last moment she was anywhere near the heroes we know in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

We have an EXCLUSIVE @Avengers deleted scene from #Endgame that gives fans a heroic must-see moment → https://t.co/Y0tiB90wX7 pic.twitter.com/QZDxovUCT2 — USA TODAY Life (@usatodaylife) July 26, 2019

“The argument could be that Tony wished away all the evil,” Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo teased at his and his brother Anthony’s San Diego Comic-Con panel. “Was she evil or just the enemy? Is she still alive? Who knows, that’s a story for another time.”

Anthony Russo essentially went on to echo the sentiment, asking “If Tony wanted to get rid of Thanos and his entire army, was she still part of his army?”

While the two were being coy in dodging a real answer to Gamora’s fate, the video above reveals that she is in fact alive following the battle in the destroyed Avengers HQ. This means that Star-Lord’s journey to find her as teased at the end of Avengers: Endgame might prove to be worth his time — although she won’t remember any of their joint past as he will.

Where do you think Gamora jetted off to? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram and Twitter.

Avengers: Endgame hits digital download on July 30 and blu-ray on August 13.