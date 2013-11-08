WandaVision: What Darcy Lewis Did After Thor: The Dark World Revealed

✖

The sprawling nature of the Marvel Cinematic Universe means that, over the course of more than a decade, a number of supporting characters have left a major impact on audiences, with Thor fans often expressing their disappointment at Kat Dennings' Darcy Lewis not being heard from since 2013's Thor: The Dark World. Finally, Dennings will reprise her role in the upcoming WandaVision series on Disney+, but fans will surely still have questions about what the character has been up to since we last saw her, with the minds behind the series confirming the character went on to become a doctor in her time away from the MCU.

“She's gone on to become Dr. Darcy Lewis now,” director of all nine episodes of WandaVision Matt Shakman confirms in the series' production notes. “So, she’s a real expert in her field.”

While the new series obviously brings together Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda and Paul Bettany's Vision, it also enlists Darcy and Randall Park's Jimmy Woo, who fans last saw in Ant-Man and The Wasp. The new series will see Darcy and Jimmy collaborating spending plenty of time together.

“They have a mystery to solve,” showrunner Jac Schaeffer. “They have so many questions and no answers.”

The Dark World wasn't just the last appearance of Darcy, as that film was also the last time audiences saw Natalie Portman's Jane Foster, as subsequent films saw Thor admitting that his relationship with Jane had ended. With the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder seeing the return of Portman, fans have wondered if that would mean Darcy will also make an appearance, given her connection to Jane, but Dennings claimed last November that she still had no idea if her character was involved in that adventure.

"No, still no idea! I don't think I'm in it," Dennings told Entertainment Tonight. "I feel like I would have heard by now. So literally my answer is I have no idea, I have even less an idea than I had before."

She added, "I don't know what Love and Thunder's premise or script is. I don't know. I think anything in Marvel is possible. Once you're in the MCU, I mean, you're in it. They can do whatever they want. I don't have any idea what it could be but I'm sure they could figure it out if they wanted to."

WandaVision debuts on Disney+ on January 15th.

