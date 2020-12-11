WandaVision Trailer Features Return of Kat Dennings' Darcy Lewis

✖

In case you missed it, Disney's Investor Day live stream provided a ton of information about Marvel's upcoming slate of Disney+ shows. We've seen trailers for Loki, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, What If..., and more! MCU fans were also treated to the latest WandaVision trailer, which featured new footage of the highly-anticipated show that's expected to drop next month. One extremely exciting moment in the trailer was the first look at Kat Dennings' Darcy Lewis.

Dennings appeared as Darcy in Thor and Thor: The Dark World, which means this is her first time back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2013. While she was not featured in the trailer much, we did get our first glimpse of her in the series. You can check out the image below:

(Photo: Disney+)

While Dennings may be back for WandaVision, it's currently unclear if she'll be showing up again in Thor: Love and Thunder. In fact, she recently told ET that she does not think she's in the movie.

"No, still no idea! I don't think I'm in it," Dennings shared. "I feel like I would have heard by now. So literally my answer is I have no idea, I have even less an idea than I had before."

She added, "I don't know what Love and Thunder's premise or script is. I don't know. I think anything in Marvel is possible. Once you're in the MCU, I mean, you're in it. They can do whatever they want. I don't have any idea what it could be but I'm sure they could figure it out if they wanted to."

WandaVision will chronicle the adventures of Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) in a series that will blend the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Wanda and Vision begin to suspect that not everything is as it seems. The series will also feature Teyonah Parris as the adult version of Captain Marvel's Monica Rambeau, Randall Park as Ant-Man and the Wasp's Agent Woo, and Kathryn Hahn in her MCU debut.

"The show is a love letter to the golden age of television," head writer, Jac Schaeffer, recently shared. “We’re paying tribute and honoring all of these incredible shows and people who came before us, [but] we’re also trying to blaze new territory."

WandaVision premieres on Disney+ on January 15th. You can watch the new trailer for the series at the top of the page.