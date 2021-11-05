Kat Dennings Doesn't Think She's in Thor: Love And Thunder

✖

Even though Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, and Tessa Thompson are returning for Thor: Love and Thunder, one franchise mainstay is currently unaware of their status. According to one recent interview with Kat Dennings, it's currently unclear if Darcy Lewis will return to the Thor franchise after appearing in WandaVision on Disney+. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight this week, Dennings says she hasn't been told if she'll be expected to film scenes for the fourth Thor film.

"No, still no idea! I don't think I'm in it," Dennings told ET. "I feel like I would have heard by now. So literally my answer is I have no idea, I have even less an idea than I had before."

She added, "I don't know what Love and Thunder's premise or script is. I don't know. I think anything in Marvel is possible. Once you're in the MCU, I mean, you're in it. They can do whatever they want. I don't have any idea what it could be but I'm sure they could figure it out if they wanted to."

After hefty roles in both Thor and Thor: The Dark World, Dennings — nor Portman, for that matter — were included in Thor: Ragnarok, a movie nearly entirely based in space. Either way, Dennings expressed excitement in Portman being able to return to the franchise to become The Mighty Thor.

"I thought it was genius. The most genius thing I've ever heard. I think it's so brilliant," Dennings said in the interview. "She's a rockstar actor and she can do anything. I'm just so excited, as a fan. I'm just excited to watch it."

We've yet to see what Dennings' exact role will be in WandaVision, though it's expected to deal with her character's science background and the reality-warping funkiness of Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen). If Dennings is eventually called for Love and Thunder, it will likely take place sooner rather than later as pre-production for the feature is already underway in Australia.

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently scheduled for release on February 11, 2022.

