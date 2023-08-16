Thunderbolts Director Teases "Unexpected" MCU Movie

Thunderbolts is primed to bring some unexpected action to the MCU. Director Jake Schreier is teasing some twists and turns in his Marvel Studios movie. Collider spoke to the filmmaker about Beef and the topic turned to Thunderbolts. Unlike some of the other upcoming MCU entries, all fans really know about the movie is the lineup that will be present for this one. It feels like having Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Wyatt Russel and Julia Louise-Dreyfuss would be enough to get people in the door. But, there's something hiding in that mix that spoke to Schreier and he's hoping its the same for viewers. Check out what he had to say about Thunderbolts down below!

"It was just a really different approach and a new kind of story to tell amidst that, which I know they've made so many things, but it's not a sequel," Schreier clarified. "Yes, these characters have appeared before, but it is a new story being told and a story, I think, with a very different perspective than maybe people aren't expecting, and I think that that felt exciting and felt like a real challenge worth taking on."

Steven Yeun Joins the MCU in Thunderbolts

(Photo: SplashNews/Newscom, Marvel)

Something big is brewing in Thunderbolts, that much is clear. Steven Yeun has signed on in a mystery role this year. As a result, fans are speculating that he's Sentry and that will be a major part of the movie. While that has not been confirmed by Marvel Studios yet, the actor talked to The Hollywood Reporter about stepping into the MCU. It feels like he really loves working with Jake Schreier and the character, whoever it is, really energized him.

"It kind of came together in a weird way. Jake Schreier, who did episodes of Beef, he got the gig to direct it. He kind of saw me for this role," Yeun told THR. "I read the role and I was like, 'This is actually a really interesting role. I'd be down to explore this.'"

"I think it's less about now checking things off a bucket list and more looking at an experience. It's more like, 'Do I want to experience that?'" Yeun continued. "Putting it out is a whole other thing that I'm going to have to prepare for afterwards, but in the immediate, I'm just down to experience that experience."

The MCU Continues to Navigate the Strikes

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

Recently, as the strikes have developed, Kevin Feige sent out a memo to Marvel Studios staff thanking them for their work. But, he also acknowledged they're in a bit of uncharted territory at the moment. SAG-AFTRA and the Writer's Guild of America are still on strike and it looks like it'll be that way for a while. Whenever there's a resolution, things can shift back to normal. (Hopefully with the writers and actors responsible for the MCU in a much better spot!)

"We recognize how much you've all done on your specific projects and it's disappointing when carefully laid plans have to shift, but constant change is the nature of the production business, and our teams are no stranger to unexpected challenges and rising to meet them," Feige and Louis D'Esposito told their staff. "We deeply appreciate all your efforts to make the best of the situation, and we can all hope that a new agreement will be finalized soon so we can resume the great work we have in process."

Are you excited for Thunderbolts? Let us know down in the comments!