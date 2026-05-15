Time is Running Out to Watch One of the Best Sci-Fi Reboots For Free (& The Sequel That Was Even Better)

Over the years, Hollywood has delivered its fair share of successful reboots that breathe new life into major franchises. Casino Royale modernized James Bond in a way that felt fresh and exciting. J.J. Abrams brought his kinetic energy to make Star Trek appealing to the next generation of fans. Batman Begins took a grounded approach to reinvent the Dark Knight on the big screen. 2011’s Rise of the Planet of the Apes may not have arrived with as much fanfare as those other reboots, but it more than earned its place on the list of best franchise revivals, spawning a successful film series. For those interested in watching a couple installments for free, your time is running out.

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Both Rise of the Planet of the Apes and its first sequel, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, are currently available to stream on Tubi. However, the two films are listed in the “Leaving Soon” section, meaning their time on the platform is almost up.

Why Sci-Fi Fans Should Stream the Planet of the Apes Reboot

Image Courtesy of 20th Century Studios

Planet of the Apes is one of the most famous sci-fi properties in the history of cinema, but the franchise seemed dead in the water after Tim Burton’s critically panned remake released in 2001. A decade later, Apes gained a new lease on life thanks to Rise of the Planet of the Apes, which benefitted strongly from positive word of mouth. Reviews praised the film for its compelling storytelling and outstanding visual effects. Star Andy Serkis earned the highest marks for his performance as the chimpanzee Caesar, crafting a memorable and relatable character who would go on to anchor a trilogy. His impeccable turn helped Rise of the Planet of the Apes overcome its weaknesses (generic roles for the humans) and leave an impression.

Rise of the Planet of the Apes felt like the start of something, and Dawn of the Planet of the Apes brilliantly built on that foundation. Arguably the franchise’s best film, Dawn elevated things to the next level with a nuanced, well-rounded narrative about two species doing all they can to survive. Dawn is smart in the way it avoids falling into the trap of “all apes good, all humans bad” by doing something far more interesting with its premise. Serkis is once again the star of the show, but Toby Kebbell is his equal as Koba, one of the strongest blockbuster “villains” of the past 15 years. Even if audiences don’t agree with the character’s actions, they can understand where he’s coming from and sympathize with him a bit — hallmarks of a fantastic antagonist.

Character development and intelligent storytelling are the main selling points of these films, but the Planet of the Apes reboots don’t shortchange viewers on action. The two movies currently streaming on Tubi have standout set pieces. The Golden Gate Bridge climax of Rise brings that movie to a close in a thrilling way, while the final battle in Dawn is an explosive confrontation with tragic underpinnings. Because these films excel at complementing style with substance, it’s easy for audiences to become fully invested in the action when it starts to unfold.

Rise and Dawn were so successful that they received a pair of follow-ups: War for the Planet of the Apes (which wrapped up Caesar’s trilogy) and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (a new story set hundreds of years after the first three films). Strangely, it looks like Planet of the Apes is headed for another reboot. Matt Shakman has been hired to direct a new film, and according to reports, it’ll tell a new standalone story that doesn’t pick up from the cliffhanger of Kingdom. It remains to be seen where the franchise will go from here, but in the meantime, fans should take advantage of the opportunity to watch two of its best entries free of charge.

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