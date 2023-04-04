Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection Update Adds New Online Feature

A new update for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection has been released, and it adds one feature fans have long been waiting for! Late last year, developer Digital Eclipse added online play for the SNES version of Turtles in Time, while also promising the feature for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: The Manhattan Project. After months of waiting, the feature has been implemented, alongside "even more bonus content in the Turtles' Lair." Digital Eclipse has offered no specific information about that, so fans will just have to discover what's been added for themselves.

Digital Eclipse's Tweet announcing the update can be found embedded below.

The #TMNTCowabungaCollection update is going live today! A small but important update adds TMNT III NES online play as well as even more bonus content in the Turtles' Lair.



Watch for it shortly on Xbox, PS4/5, Switch & Steam; it's rolling out now. Thanks @Konami! #TMNT pic.twitter.com/pPV0NuIQOS — Digital Eclipse (@DigitalEclipse) April 4, 2023

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection released last summer on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The update should be live for all versions of the game, so fans looking to enjoy The Manhattan Project online can now do so! Unfortunately, the game does not support cross-play, so fans will have to meet up with players that have the same platform. Addressing a fan question about cross-play, Digital Eclipse head of production Stephen Frost stated that the team wants to implement the feature "in future projects but it was out of scope for this particular collection. There are a lot of challenges with cross-play across all platforms that have to be overcome."

The game's developer also addressed another common request from players: a "god mode" for the original NES TMNT game. The title has always been notoriously difficult, and would help people get around the game's hardest segments. Apparently, implementing that feature "breaks that game so hard it's not feasible." This means players will just have to settle for the game's current rewind feature, which should still provide a big help. Unfortunately, this might be the last update for The Cowabunga Collection, but the compilation has already provided quite a bit for TMNT fans to enjoy!

