Invincible: Steven Yeun Teases Work on Season 2 Voice Acting in Hilarious Video

It’s been nearly a year since the season finale of Prime Video’s Invincible, but with few updates on the second season of the animated series fans have only gotten more eager for Season 2. Now, series star Steven Yeun is teasing fans with a hilarious new video suggesting that work has either begun or is about to. On Friday, the official Prime Video Instagram shared video of Yeun in the recording booth, presumably working on Season 2 of Invincible.

“Wait a minute… that’s *INVINCIBLE TITLE THEME BLARES ON SPEAKERS*” the video is captioned. Yeun being back in the booth to record does seem like it would be the right timing for work on Invincible Season 2. Back in March, J.K. Simmons told Discussing Film that work on the series’ sophomore season was “imminent” and that the series was getting to work in earnest.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Again, always wary of spoilers, but I think I’m allowed to say that we’re going back to work very soon in the recording booth,” Simmons said. “Now, the lag between us doing our first recordings and the animation being completed is obviously many months and probably more than a year, I would guess. But, yes, Invincible is getting to work in earnest and season two is imminent, I will say. There’s a nice vague term.”

Earlier this year, Yeun himself said that Season 2 would be even better than the first season of the series and encouraged fans to check out the original Invincible comic if they didn’t believe him.

“We haven’t started,” Yeun said back in January. “I know we’re starting at some point soon. I’ve talked to Robert [Kirkman], here and there. He’s super excited about it. He thinks Season 2 is gonna be even better than Season 1, which I have no doubt about. If you go to his source material, Invincible is an incredible comic, and just thinking about how much story hasn’t been told from that run, it’s going to be bonkers. I’m really excited about it.”

Invincible also stars Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), Seth Rogen (This is the End), Gillian Jacobs (Community), Andrew Rannells (Black Monday, Girls), Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2), Mark Hamill (Star Wars: The Last Jedi), Walton Goggins (Justified), Jason Mantzoukas (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Zachary Quinto (Star Trek), Mahershala Ali (Moonlight), Melise (The Flash), Kevin Michael Richardson (The Simpsons), Grey Griffin (Avengers Assemble), Khary Payton (The Walking Dead) and more.

You can stream the whole first season of Invincible on Amazon Prime Video.