Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Infiltrate the Human World in First Clip From Mutant Mayhem

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem revealed the first clip from the upcoming movie. While Donatello, Michelangelo, Leonardo, and Raphael might be more known for saving the world, in this movie they're still at the start of their journey. Master Splinter has them on a grocery run in the clip from IGN. That makes a lot of sense for a pack of teenagers. However, anyone reading this knows how much trouble four young boys can stumble into when you send them off on an errand unsupervised. As with a lot of the content surrounding this movie, you can't help but enjoy the banter between the brothers.

As Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem's August 2 release date skates closer and closer. This summer most family fare has seemed to do the best. Paramount is hoping for big things with TMNT. A fresh take with so much established talent should play well. Having younger actors as the turtles will help the movie stand out as well.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Makes A Mark

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem has a lot of fans sold because of that first teaser trailer. The fact that all of the actors are teens themselves scored some points among the viewers. Seth Rogen spoke about how important that was for the creative team in a previous interview.

"The film itself is permeated with this teenage energy – where you don't stay in the lines, and you're pushing harder on the stuff that you like, and you're impressionably scribbling in the background," Rogen began.

"We started to write to the animation style," he continued. "It needed to capture that – we can never have boring scenes, because the movie itself just seems to be crackling with energy."

Will The Shredder Make An Appearance?

A series as old as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is going to have it's share of long-tenured lore. For Mutant Mayhem, the creative team is already thinking about some of those familiar faces they're expecting to see. Shredder is, of course, the turtles' arch-nemesis. Director Jeff Rowe wants people to pump their breaks in the early going though. He told Collider that they're crafting their approach to the villain after another beloved film series.

"We'll Dark Knight it," director Jeff Rowe says in reference to the Joker making his debut in the Batman Begins sequel. "When you've grown and you've become confident as a teenager, to then go up against a foe that is three times scarier than anything you've ever seen before, that's interesting and dramatic."

What Can You Expect From Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem?

Here's Paramount's brand-new synopsis: "In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, after years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O'Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them."

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem stars Micah Abbey as Donatello, Shamon Brown Jr. as Michelangelo, Nicolas Cantu as Leonardo, and Brady Noon Raphael. The supporting cast features more familiar names: Hannibal Buress as Genghis Frog, Rose Byrne as Leatherhead, John Cena as Rocksteady, Jackie Chan as Splinter, Ice Cube as Superfly, Natasia Demetriou as Wingnut, Ayo Edebiri as April O'Neil, Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman, Post Malone as Ray Fillet, Seth Rogen as Bebop, Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko, and Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem kickflips into theaters on August 2nd!

