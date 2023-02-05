The Boys Creator Teases Season 4 Finale With New Reveal

Eric Kripke is returning to the director's chair. Saturday afternoon, the showrunner behind Prime Video's The Boys not only revealed the title of the show's Season 4 finale but also confirmed he'll be the one directing the episode. Titled "Assassination Run," the script was written by Jessica Chou and David Reed, alumni of the R-rated comic book series. It's not Kripke's first time directing a television show. Throughout the 15 years of Supernatural, another show which he created, the screenwriter earned directing credits on a pair of episodes.

Judging by the finale's title, things won't end all too well for at least one of the politically-focused characters of the show's ensemble. As teased in Season Three's finale, Robert Singer (Jim Beaver) is running for president and chooses Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) as his running mate. Given Neuman's connections to Vought and the supes of the world, there's no telling what antics the series will get up to next.

Really the only thing for certain in the upcoming season of The Boys is that it will crossover with Gen V in some shape, way, or form.

"There's definitely crossover, and we're doing our best to design a universe that sees some of the issues and storylines in Season 3 hand off to the first season in Varsity," The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke said last year. "Like there's a presidential campaign happening in the background of that season, and there's certain things that are happening at that school that are both in reaction to Season 3 of The Boys. There's Soldier Boy, etcetera, but also some new storylines that are happening in that season of the spinoff that we have to pick up and take into Season 4 of the show."

"It's a very different corner of the world and it's a different concern and thematic but it has been interesting," he added. "I give Kevin Feige a lot of credit because now that we're dipping our toe into trying to build a universe and trying to do it well… it's hard enough to keep one f-cking show straight but to try to keep two shows straight, have them each be entertaining… is a whole new layer of that."

The first three seasons of The Boys, along with its animated spinoff Diabolical, are now streaming on Amazon Prime video. Season four and a new spinoff series, Gen V, will premiere this year.