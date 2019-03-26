‘Game of Thrones’ Star Peter Dinklage Reportedly Top Choice for Lead Male Role in Live-Action ‘Tom and Jerry’ Movie

A new Tom & Jerry movie is officially headed to theaters, bringing the iconic cat and mouse duo onto the big screen once again. And if a new report is any indication, we might know who will be one of the project’s stars.

That Hashtag Show is reporting that Peter Dinklage is Warner Bros.’ top choice for the film’s lead male role. If Dinklage does get the role, he would be playing Terrance, the film’s antagonist, and the boss of the female lead, Kayla.

Dinklage is best known for his award-winning turn as Tyrion Lannister on Game of Thrones, as well as appearances in Avengers: Infinity War and X-Men: Days of Future Past.

Details about a new Tom & Jerry film have been trickling out in recent months, after concept art emerged imagining Jennifer Lawrence as Kayla, alongside the titular mouse and cat. Earlier this month, a report revealed that Zoey Deutch (Zombieland: Double Tap, Set It Up) and Olivia Cooke (Bates Motel, Ready Player One) are being eyed for that role, with Yara Shahidi, Kelly Marie Tran, Becky G, and Isabella Moner also on the shortlist.

The project will be directed by Tim Story (Fantastic Four, Ride Along), with a script written by Bryan Schulz, Cornelius Uliano, and Kevin Costello.

This will mark a new kind of film venture for Tom & Jerry, after Tom and Jerry: The Movie premiered in 1992. Since then, the franchise has gotten thirteen direct-to-video movies, as well as a slew of television adaptations.

At the moment, there are no other films set to open against Tom & Jerry, but that will presumably change as the film’s currently-slated 2021 release date gets closer.

The Tom & Jerry movie will arrive on April 16, 2021.