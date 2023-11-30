Tom Holland Addresses Spider-Man Return: "I Won't Make Another One for the Sake of Making Another One"

The star has said in the past that he is open to returning, but he doesn't want to do it just for the money.

Disney and Marvel seem committed to making a fourth installment in Tom Holland's Spider-Man movie franchise, but the actor says he won't do it unless he thinks it can "do justice to the character." Holland, who has been reluctant to publicly commit to another outing as Peter Parker, said in a recent interview that he wants to "protect [Spider-Man's] legacy," and that while they have been talking about what's next, he isn't fully on board until there's something he feels is a worthy follow-up to the billion-dollar hit Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Holland has played Spider-Man since 2016's Captain America: Civil War, and has appeared in more feature films as the character than any other actor, including three Spider-Man solo films and a two-part Avengers epic. That doesn't mean he's eager to add just another number to the record, though.

"All I can say is that we have been actively engaging in conversations about what it could potentially look like for a fourth rendition of my character," Holland told Collider. "Whether or not we can find a way to do justice to the character is another thing. I feel very protective over Spider-Man. I feel very, very lucky that we were able to work on a franchise that got better with each movie, that got more successful with each movie, which I think is really rare, and I want to protect his legacy. So, I won't make another one for the sake of making another one. It will have to be worth the while of the character."

That doesn't mean he isn't willing. Holland has previously said that he would be open to either handing off the costume or continuing it himself. As evidence, he offered that he had actually pitched a sequel to No Way Home to Marvel at one point -- although this was 2021, which meant he wasn't about to spoil the third one just to get people hyped about a fourth that might never happen.

"There is one idea that I have, that I have pitched to the studio — but by telling you that idea I'd be ruining [No Way Home] so I'm going to have to keep that one for myself," he said at the time.

You can see Holland's Spider-Man movies on Disney+ or pick them up at disc or digital sales outlets.