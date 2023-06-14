Spider-Man Star Tom Holland Amazed by Lip Sync Battle Popularity

Spider-Man's Tom Holland can't believe how popular that Lip Sync Battle clip continues to be. The now-infamous image of the Marvel actor dancing to "Umbrella" by Rihanna on a pouring TV show set has likely crossed your social media timeline recently. In a recent sit-down with The Hollwood Reporter, Holland confessed that he's kind of awestruck by its continued vitality. The Spider-Man star doesn't do a ton of television shows. But, for some reason, that Lip Sync Battle performance kind of just endures. People on Twitter have made it into a meme of sorts by reposting it occasionally with the promise to share it everytime they see it. Check out what he had to say about the viral clip down below.

"It is an interesting one," Holland recalled. "Because I've really worked hard in my career and I've really been calculated in deciding what it is I do and when I do it. And for all the movies that I'm incredibly proud of, the Lip Sync Battle is what I get the most compliments for."

"I'm proud of it," he adds. "I like that it left a lasting impact. It was an amazing time. My life was changing before my eyes. Spider-Man was coming out. I was on the up. I was getting offers and turning them down for the first time, which was really crazy. I was meeting producers and directors and going to L.A. by myself. I was finally at that stage where I could say, 'Can I bring my friends?' And they'd say, 'Yeah.'"

Who Made Tom Holland's Lip Sync Battle Rihanna Costume

In the same interview, Holland admits that the Lip Sync Battle bit was probably a one-off gag. He credits the costume designer on the Paramount Network program for their work. Also, Holland wonders how most people took this sort of "forward-thinking" view of him having fun. He argues that if you're secure in your masculinity, then this sort of performance is nothing to be worried about.

"Probably the costume designer," he says. "… I've grown up in the most non-toxic-masculine environment possible. I didn't realize what I was doing was so forward-thinking. I was just like, 'Yeah, **** it, I'll put some fishnets on and dance in the rain. That'll be really fun. I don't care.' But you'd never catch me doing that now. Just because I don't want to do a ******* TV show that I don't need to do. I'd rather go and play golf and live my little private life."

Tom Holland Also Revealed New Details About Spider-Man 4

Holland also took this opportunity to dish on Spider-Man 4. He explained that while he was in initial meetings for the Marvel Studios and Sony partnership, they asked what the reason for doing a fourth entry would be? Well, it seems they answered that question and the possibilities have the Spider-Man actor very excited for the future.

"It was myself, Amy, [Marvel Studios president] Kevin Feige, [executive producer] Rachel [O'Connor], sometimes other executives from Marvel will sit in," he says. "It's a collaborative process. The first few meetings were about, 'Why would we do this again?' And I think we found the reason why. I'm really, really happy with where we're at in terms of the creative.

