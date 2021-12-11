Spider-Man 4: Tom Holland Pitched No Way Home Sequel to Sony-Marvel

Tom Holland has an idea for at least one more swing through the Spider-verse after Spider-Man: No Way Home. After appearing in three Marvel Studios movies and three Spider-Man movies for Sony, the final chapter of the Homecoming trilogy ends Holland’s contractual obligations. Sony’s Spider-Man Universe franchise producer Amy Pascal recently revealed plans for a second trilogy with Holland returning to the role in a Spider-Man 4 and beyond, but studio insiders say there’s not yet an official deal securing Spider-Man’s — or Holland’s — future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“You know, there is a future for Spider-Man — whether I’m a part of it, I don’t know,” Holland told Fandom. “It’s been an incredible journey so far and if it’s time for me to hang up the cape and let the next person take over, I will do that proudly knowing that I’ve achieved everything that I wanted to in this world.”

He clarifies: “And when I say this world I mean the MCU, I don’t mean ‘this world’ like in the actual world. So yeah, I feel pretty good about the future of Spider-Man, and I’m happy to let someone else don the suit, but I also would love to squeeze back into that spandex again.”

Asked if he’s given thought to where his Peter Parker might go next after this next chapter, Holland teased, “There is one idea that I have, that I have pitched to the studio — but by telling you that idea I’d be ruining [No Way Home] so I’m going to have to keep that one for myself.”

After defeating the Vulture (Michael Keaton) in Spider-Man: Homecoming and Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) in Spider-Man: Far From Home, and teaming up with Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), who might be the next hero or villain to swing into Spider-Man’s corner of the MCU?

“I think there are some interesting villains. I think Madame Web could be something that is really interesting and we could do it in our own way,” Holland said, referring to the psychic clairvoyant who weaves a tangled web in Spider-Man’s comic book history.

For the next villain, Holland names Spider-Man and Daredevil’s shared enemy: the Kingpin. “I’d really like to come up against Wilson Fisk,” he said.

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, and Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Spider-Man: No Way Home is playing exclusively in theaters on December 17.