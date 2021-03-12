Tom Holland’s Cherry Is Now Streaming on Apple TV+

The time has finally come! After a long wait, Tom Holland‘s latest film is available to stream on Apple TV+. Cherry, which was helmed by Avengers: Endgame directors, Joe and Anthony Russo, hit theatres at the end of last month. Currently, the movie up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 40% after 150 reviews. However, it appears audiences are enjoying it a little more as the movie also has a 76% audience score. Earlier today, the Russos took to Twitter to remind folks that the movie is now available to watch at home.

“#Cherry is now on @AppleTV…,” they wrote. You can check out the post, which features a Cherry trailer, below:

Recently, Holland spoke with Yahoo! Entertainment and explained what was so freeing about filming Cherry after working with the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“It’s very freeing to be able to play a character with no boundaries, there was no limit to how far we could go in bringing these characters to life,” Holland shared. “When you’re making a Spider-Man movie, there is an audience that you have to cater to, and there’s only so far that you can push these characters into deeper and darker places.”

“When it came to the emotional aspect of making this film, there were no easy days, there were no light days,” Holland added. “Especially when we were going through the dope life portion of the film. It required Ciara [Bravo] and I to kind of push ourselves to emotional places that I didn’t really know I had in me at times.” He continued, “I remember doing a few scenes and them calling, ‘Cut!’ and being like, ‘I didn’t know I had that in me.’”

Cherry was adapted from the book of the same name by Nico Walker and follows “an Army medic suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder” who “becomes a serial bank robber after an addiction to drugs puts him in debt.” Holland stars in the film as Walker and he’s joined in the cast by Ciara Bravo, Jack Reynor, Kelli Berglund, Thomas Lennon, Adam Long, Jeff Wahlberg, Michael Gandolfini, and Pooch Hall.

Cherry is now playing in theatres and is available to watch on Apple TV+. Holland is currently filming Spider-Man No Way Home, which is currently scheduled to hit theatres on December 17th.