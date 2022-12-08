Top Gun: Maverick Named 2022 Best Picture by National Board of Review

The National Board of Review, a collective of film enthusiasts, filmmakers, professionals, academics and students who don't disclose their membership, has announced their "Best of" list for the year, awarding Best Picture of 2022 to Top Gun: Maverick. As if the Tom Cruise feature film didn't already have a lot of heat behind it and Oscar buzz thanks to its overwhelming critical praise and box office records, the film now seems even more primed to land with multiple nominations at The Academy Awards.

"Top Gun: Maverick is a thrilling crowd-pleaser that is expertly crafted on every level," said NBR President Annie Schulhof. "Tom Cruise, Joseph Kosinski, and the entire filmmaking team have succeeded in making an incredibly popular film that brought audiences back to theaters, while at the same time being a full-on cinematic achievement."

Top Gun: Maverick may have been singled out as their Best Picture winner, but it's just one of ten movies that have been selected as their best movies of the year. Avatar: The Way of Water, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, and Everything Everywhere All at Once also made the cut for the Top 10. Check out the full list of major awards winners below including the NBR's Top 10 movies of 2022 list.