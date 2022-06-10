Top Gun: Maverick Could Top Elvis at the Box Office This Weekend

Five weeks after its released, Top Gun: Maverick could once again reign supreme at the domestic box office. The critically acclaimed Tom Cruise sequel has been lighting up theaters everywhere, breaking records and totaling more than $900 million around the globe so far. More than a month into its released, Top Gun: Maverick is hardly slowing down, as it looks to beat two new films in theaters this weekend to once again be the biggest movie in the country.

Baz Luhrmann's Elvis is shaping up to be the biggest newcomer this weekend, though it is currently eyeing just over $20 million in North America. According to Deadline, Top Gun: Maverick is poised to top that number, with a potential $32 million weekend in store. Blumhouse's R-rated horror film The Black Phone is looking to debut in the $15-$20 million range, though it was made for just $16 million.

The most realistic competition for Top Gun: Maverick this weekend it Jurassic World Dominion, which is looking at a $29 million total in its third weekend. Disney and Pixar's Lightyear is eyeing $25 million in its second weekend. All that to say, Top Gun: Maverick is nearly a lock for another box office win.

You can check out Paramount's official synopsis for Top Gun: Maverick below.

"After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: 'Rooster,' the son of Maverick's late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka 'Goose.' Facing an uncertain future confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it."

