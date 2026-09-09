Sony CEO Addresses Spider-Man 5 Release Date, And Explains Why Fans Will Have to Wait

After the massive success of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it’s not surprising that MCU fans are already curious when they might finally get to see Spider-Man 5. Brand New Day shattered box office records, to say the least, and it doesn’t feel like a stretch to say it also shattered the expectations of even the most dedicated Spider-Man fans, just by the sheer scale of its success. After all, Brand New Day even dethroned Avengers: Endgame domestically as the MCU’s highest-grossing movie of all time, which is truly an incredible feat in and of itself.

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And, even beyond just getting audiences into theaters, part of what is so truly impressive about Brand New Day is that it also got rave reviews and proved to be incredibly popular with a fanbase that is notoriously a bit picky, especially after the Infinity Saga concluded. Even now, Brand New Day has an impressive 90% critic score and a frankly staggering 97% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. In light of this sweeping success, a question about what’s next for Tom Holland’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man and when we will see it makes total sense, and Sony Pictures Entertainment CEO Ravi Ahuja has just confirmed that he’s being asked precisely that question in a new interview—and he has an answer.

Spider-Man 5 Will Take A Few Years (For Good Reason)

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According to Variety, Ahuja directly addressed the plans for Spider-Man 5 and the movie’s possible timeline, saying, “We don’t have a date for it yet. A couple years usually, but there’s a Spider-Verse movie coming next year.” Although that answer is quite vague, which doesn’t come as a huge surprise, this response does mean a few things. For one, it’s clear that, at this point, Ahuja seems pretty confident that there will indeed be another Spider-Man movie with Holland, and while that felt fairly certain, this is a nice update to get nevertheless. Additionally, Ahuja has suggested that the timeline would typically mean Spider-Man 5 being a few years out, and that also makes quite a bit of sense. In fact, looking ahead, rolling the next Spider-Man movie out a few years down the line is likely strongly preferable.

Next year, for example, Avengers: Secret Wars is out, and given that this movie is rumored to be ‘rebooting’ the franchise, it would make sense to hold off until after its release (not to mention the fact that a 2027 Spider-Man 5 was never a realistic possibility). The next year, 2028, the MCU has even more going on, with , , and expected to hit theaters in December. In such a jam-packed year, it just wouldn’t make sense to throw Spider-Man 5 into the mix. Already, then, that would put the movie in 2029, three years from now, which aligns perfectly with Ahuja’s timeline.

In addition to that timeline, though, Ahuja’s comments also reference Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, another 2027 release, which will be the third and final installment in the Miles Morales trilogy of Spider-Verse movies. Again, 2027 is not a realistic timeline, but Ahuja is nevertheless right to direct audiences to that fact. Beyond the Spider-Verse absolutely deserves its own time to shine, and arguably, neither Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse or Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse received quite the fanfare that they deserved. Perhaps with the excitement about Brand New Day, Beyond the Spider-Verse will be better positioned to get the recognition and celebration it will no doubt deserve—and then, in the next few years, we can have Spider-Man 5.