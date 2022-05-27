Top Gun: Maverick Soars to $900 Million at Box Office

Top Gun: Maverick has officially flown past the $900 million global box office mark. It's just the latest milestone for the Tom Cruise-starring film with the accomplishment making the movie only the third film in the COVID-19 era to hit that mark. According to The Hollywood Reporter, as of Monday the film has a domestic box office of $474.8 million and a foreign box office of $427.1 million, bringing the tally to $901.9 million and climbing. It puts Top Gun: Maverick just behind Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness at nearly $950 million globally and Spider-Man: No Way Home at $1.9 billion globally.

The film can count much of its success on repeat viewings. According to Paramount, more than 16 percent of the film's audiences have seen the film more than once and 4 percent have seen it four times or more. It's unclear if the film will end up crossing the billion mark, however, as THR notes the lack of release in both China and Russia could hurt the overall box office take. That said, the film is still a massive success and continues to perform well — it outperformed Lightyear this past weekend. The film is already Cruise's top-grossing film in his entire career.

In Top Gun: Maverick, "After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. Training a detachment of graduates for a special assignment, Maverick must confront the ghosts of his past and his deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who choose to fly it.

Joseph Kosinski directed Top Gun: Maverick from a screenplay written by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie. The film stars Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris, and Val Kilmer."

The film hasn't just been performing well at the box office. It's also been winning over fans and critics alike. The film earned the first A+ CinemaScore of 2022, while on Rotten Tomatoes, the film has both a nearly perfect Audience Score and critic's score — 99 percent and 97 percent respectively. Even ComicBook.com's own Spencer Perry gave the film high marks with a 4.5-out-of-5 review.

Top Gun: Maverick is in theaters now.

