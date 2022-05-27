Top Gun: Maverick Blowing Past Projections in Opening Weekend at the Box Office

Top Gun: Maverick is soaring past expectations in its opening weekend at the box office. Over the four-day holiday weekend, Top Gun: Maverick will earn $150 million, according to updated projections. That amounts to Tom Cruise's best domestic opening at the box office in his long and storied career. If limited to the usual three-day window, the Top Gun sequel is looking at an opening weekend of $120 million. That's the second-best opening ever for blockbuster film producer Jerry Bruckheimer (behind the $135.6 million made by Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest on its opening weekend back in 2006).

Top Gun: Maverick has received strong reactions from fans and critics. It earned a rare A+ CinemaScore, the first given in 2022, and has a 97% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes. ComicBook.com's Spencer Perry awarded the film a solid 4.5-out-of-5 score. He writes:

"Top Gun: Maverick is a movie that is satisfying on the narrative level, in a visual sense, and when accounting for what the movie is actually about. The film is the rare sequel that outdoes the original in every way, delivering the ultimate theatrical experience that will have audiences convinced they've just hit crossed Mach 5 themselves."

As for the rest of the box office, Marvel Studios' previously chart-topping Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is in second place. It'll earn another $21 million over the holiday weekend. The Bob's Burgers Movie opens in third place with an $18.1 million holiday debut. Downton Abbey: A New Era slides into third place in its second weekend, adding another $7.7 million over the four-day weekend. Animated hit The Bad Guys clings onto the final top-five spot with $6.4 million for the holiday weekend. This weekend's complete list of top 10 films at the box office is in the works.