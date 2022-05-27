Top Gun: Maverick Opens to $151 Million at the Box Office, Career Best for Tom Cruise
Top Gun: Maverick has blown past expectations to become the biggest opening in Tom Cruise's long and storied career. The film will open to the tune of $151 million over the Memorial Day holiday weekend. Looking strictly at the film's first three days, the Top Gun sequel will earn $124 million. That's the second-best opening ever for producer Jerry Bruckheimer (behind the $135.6 million made by Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest on its opening weekend back in 2006).
Top Gun: Maverick has received positive reactions from fans and critics, earning a rare A+ CinemaScore, the first given in 2022, and has a 97% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes. ComicBook.com's Spencer Perry awarded the film a 4.5-out-of-5 review score. He writes:
"Top Gun: Maverick is a movie that is satisfying on the narrative level, in a visual sense, and when accounting for what the movie is actually about. The film is the rare sequel that outdoes the original in every way, delivering the ultimate theatrical experience that will have audiences convinced they've just hit crossed Mach 5 themselves."
As for the rest of the box office, Marvel Studios' previously chart-topping Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is in second place, earning another $20 million+ over the holiday weekend. The Bob's Burgers Movie opens in third place. Downton Abbey: A New Era slides into fourth place in its second weekend, adding another $7.5 million over the four-day weekend. Animated hit The Bad Guys clings onto the final top-five spot with $6.1 million for the holiday weekend. This weekend's complete list of top 10 films at the box office follows
1. Top Gun: Maverick
- Opening Weekend
- Total: $151 million
After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. Training a detachment of graduates for a special assignment, Maverick must confront the ghosts of his past and his deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who choose to fly it.
Joseph Kosinski directs Top Gun: Maverick from a screenplay written by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie. The film stars Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris, and Val Kilmer.
2. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
- Week Four
- Weekend: $21.1 million
-
Total: $375.4 million
Dr. Stephen Strange casts a forbidden spell that opens a portal to the multiverse. However, a threat emerges that may be too big for his team to handle.
Sam Raimi directed Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness from a screenplay written by Michael Waldron. The film stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange, alongside Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Rachel McAdams.
3. The Bob's Burgers Movie
- Opening Weekend
- Total: $15 million
A ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob's Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers' plans for a successful summer. While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family's restaurant. As the dangers mount, these underdogs help each other find hope as they try to get back behind the counter.
Bob's Burgers creator Loren Bouchard co-directed The Bob's Burgers Movie with Bernard Derrimen from a script Bouchard co-wrote with Nora Smith. The film's voice cast includes H. Jon Benjamin, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, Larry Murphy, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, David Wain, Zach Galifianakis, and Kevin Kline.
4. Downton Abbey: A New Era
- Week Two
- Weekend: $7.5 million
-
Total: $30 million
The Crawley family goes on a grand journey to the South of France to uncover the mystery of the dowager countess's newly inherited villa.
Simon Curtis directed Downton Abbey: A New Era from a screenplay by Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes. The film stars Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, Maggie Smith, Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, and Phyllis Logan.
5. The Bad Guys
- Week Six
- Weekend: $6.1 million
-
Total: $82.8 million
After a lifetime of legendary heists, notorious criminals Mr. Wolf, Mr. Snake, Mr. Piranha, Mr. Shark and Ms. Tarantula are finally caught. To avoid a prison sentence, the animal outlaws must pull off their most challenging con yet -- becoming model citizens. Under the tutelage of their mentor, Professor Marmalade, the dubious gang sets out to fool the world that they're turning good.
Pierre Perifel directs The Bad Guys from a screenplay written by Etan Cohen, inspired by the children's book series by Aaron Blabey. The film's voice cast includes Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron, Anthony Ramos, Craig Robinson, Awkwafina, Richard Ayoade, Zazie Beetz, Lilly Singh, and Alex Borstein.
6. Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Week 10
- Weekend: $3.19 million
- Total: $57.5 million
When an interdimensional rupture unravels reality, an unlikely hero must channel her newfound powers to fight bizarre and bewildering dangers from the multiverse as the fate of the world hangs in the balance.
Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert directed Everything Everywhere All at Once. The film stars Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr., James Hong, and Jamie Lee Curtis.
7. Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- Week Eight
- Weekend: $3.12 million
-
Total: $186.2 million
After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove that he has what it takes to be a true hero. His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns with a new partner, Knuckles, in search of a mystical emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.
Jeff Fowler directs Sonic the Hedgehog 2 from a script written by Pat Casey, Josh Miller, and John Whittington. The film stars Ben Schwartz, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, Shemar Moore, Colleen O'Shaughnessey, Lee Majdoub, Idris Elba, and Jim Carrey.
8. The Lost City
- Week 10
- Weekend: $2.3 million
-
Total: $102.2 million
Reclusive author Loretta Sage writes about exotic places in her popular adventure novels that feature a handsome cover model named Alan. While on tour promoting her new book with Alan, Loretta gets kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire who hopes she can lead him to an ancient city's lost treasure from her latest story. Determined to prove he can be a hero in real life and not just on the pages of her books, Alan sets off to rescue her.
Aaron and Adam Nee directed The Lost City from a screenplay they co-wrote with Oren Uziel and Dana Fox, from Seth Gordon's story. The film stars Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, and Brad Pitt.
9. Men
- Week Two
- Weekend: 1.53 million
-
Total: $6.27 million
In the aftermath of a personal tragedy, Harper retreats alone to the beautiful English countryside, hoping to find a place to heal. However, someone or something from the surrounding woods appears to be stalking her. What begins as simmering dread soon becomes a fully formed nightmare, inhabited by her darkest memories and fears.
Alex Garland wrote and directed Men. The film stars Jessie Buckley and Rory Kinnear.
10. F3: Fun and Frustration
- Opening Weekend
- Total: $1.2 million
Venky and Varun are trying to recover from financial problems. What happens when they encounter the Praganthi family, who are greedy for money?
Anil Ravipud wrote and directed F3: Fun and Frustration. The film stars Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah, and Mehreen Pirzada.