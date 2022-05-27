1. Top Gun: Maverick (Photo: Paramount) Opening Weekend

After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. Training a detachment of graduates for a special assignment, Maverick must confront the ghosts of his past and his deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who choose to fly it. Joseph Kosinski directs Top Gun: Maverick from a screenplay written by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie. The film stars Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris, and Val Kilmer.

2. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Photo: Marvel Studios) Week Four

Weekend: $21.1 million

$21.1 million Total: $375.4 million

Dr. Stephen Strange casts a forbidden spell that opens a portal to the multiverse. However, a threat emerges that may be too big for his team to handle. Sam Raimi directed Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness from a screenplay written by Michael Waldron. The film stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange, alongside Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Rachel McAdams.

3. The Bob's Burgers Movie (Photo: 20th Century Studios) Opening Weekend

A ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob's Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers' plans for a successful summer. While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family's restaurant. As the dangers mount, these underdogs help each other find hope as they try to get back behind the counter. Bob's Burgers creator Loren Bouchard co-directed The Bob's Burgers Movie with Bernard Derrimen from a script Bouchard co-wrote with Nora Smith. The film's voice cast includes H. Jon Benjamin, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, Larry Murphy, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, David Wain, Zach Galifianakis, and Kevin Kline.

4. Downton Abbey: A New Era (Photo: Focus Features) Week Two

Weekend: $7.5 million

$7.5 million Total: $30 million

The Crawley family goes on a grand journey to the South of France to uncover the mystery of the dowager countess's newly inherited villa. Simon Curtis directed Downton Abbey: A New Era from a screenplay by Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes. The film stars Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, Maggie Smith, Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, and Phyllis Logan.

5. The Bad Guys Week Six

Weekend: $6.1 million

$6.1 million Total: $82.8 million

After a lifetime of legendary heists, notorious criminals Mr. Wolf, Mr. Snake, Mr. Piranha, Mr. Shark and Ms. Tarantula are finally caught. To avoid a prison sentence, the animal outlaws must pull off their most challenging con yet -- becoming model citizens. Under the tutelage of their mentor, Professor Marmalade, the dubious gang sets out to fool the world that they're turning good. Pierre Perifel directs The Bad Guys from a screenplay written by Etan Cohen, inspired by the children's book series by Aaron Blabey. The film's voice cast includes Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron, Anthony Ramos, Craig Robinson, Awkwafina, Richard Ayoade, Zazie Beetz, Lilly Singh, and Alex Borstein.

6. Everything Everywhere All at Once (Photo: A24) Week 10

Weekend : $3.19 million

: $3.19 million Total: $57.5 million When an interdimensional rupture unravels reality, an unlikely hero must channel her newfound powers to fight bizarre and bewildering dangers from the multiverse as the fate of the world hangs in the balance. Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert directed Everything Everywhere All at Once. The film stars Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr., James Hong, and Jamie Lee Curtis.

7. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (Photo: Paramount) Week Eight

Weekend: $3.12 million

$3.12 million Total: $186.2 million

After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove that he has what it takes to be a true hero. His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns with a new partner, Knuckles, in search of a mystical emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands. Jeff Fowler directs Sonic the Hedgehog 2 from a script written by Pat Casey, Josh Miller, and John Whittington. The film stars Ben Schwartz, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, Shemar Moore, Colleen O'Shaughnessey, Lee Majdoub, Idris Elba, and Jim Carrey.

8. The Lost City (Photo: Paramount) Week 10

Weekend: $2.3 million

$2.3 million Total: $102.2 million

Reclusive author Loretta Sage writes about exotic places in her popular adventure novels that feature a handsome cover model named Alan. While on tour promoting her new book with Alan, Loretta gets kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire who hopes she can lead him to an ancient city's lost treasure from her latest story. Determined to prove he can be a hero in real life and not just on the pages of her books, Alan sets off to rescue her. Aaron and Adam Nee directed The Lost City from a screenplay they co-wrote with Oren Uziel and Dana Fox, from Seth Gordon's story. The film stars Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, and Brad Pitt.

9. Men (Photo: A24 Films) Week Two

Weekend: 1.53 million

1.53 million Total: $6.27 million

In the aftermath of a personal tragedy, Harper retreats alone to the beautiful English countryside, hoping to find a place to heal. However, someone or something from the surrounding woods appears to be stalking her. What begins as simmering dread soon becomes a fully formed nightmare, inhabited by her darkest memories and fears. Alex Garland wrote and directed Men. The film stars Jessie Buckley and Rory Kinnear.