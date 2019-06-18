Save 30% on Toy Story 4 Buzz Lightyear Sneakers and Woody Boots

You know what would be the perfect thing to wear to the theater to see Toy Story 4? A pair of these brand new Buzz Lightyear sneakers or Woody cosplay boots of course! If you agree, today, June 18th, is your chance to grab a pair with a huge discount.

That’s because they are both part of a 30% off flash sale at Hot Topic that will end when the clock strikes midnight. You can order a pair of Buzz Lightyear sneakers here for only $27.93, and a pair of Woody boots here for $51.03 with the discount while it lasts. And yes, the Woody boots do have “Andy” written on the bottom right shoe as you will see in the image below. That detail was an absolute must-have. You can check out more Toy Story gear right here (most of the items include discounts between 30% and 50% at the moment).

The official synopsis for Toy Story 4 can be found below.

“Woody (voice of Tom Hanks) has always been confident about his place in the world, and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. So, when Bonnie’s beloved new craft-project-turned-toy, Forky (voice of Tony Hale), declares himself as ‘trash’ and not a toy, Woody takes it upon himself to show Forky why he should embrace being a toy. But when Bonnie takes the whole gang on her family’s road trip excursion, Woody ends up on an unexpected detour that includes a reunion with his long-lost friend Bo Peep (voice of Annie Potts). After years of being on her own, Bo’s adventurous spirit and life on the road belie her delicate porcelain exterior. As Woody and Bo realize they’re worlds apart when it comes to life as a toy, they soon come to find that’s the least of their worries.”

Toy Story 4 hits theaters on June 21st.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.