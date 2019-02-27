‘Toy Story 4′: Best Look Yet at Keanu Reeves’ Duke Caboom Revealed

Yes, the increasingly wonderful action star and lifelong gentleman Keanu Reeves is bringing his talents to the Toy Story franchise this summer. This fact has been well established since co-star Tim Allen spilled the beans on a talk show late last year, and there have even been some reports suggesting that he is playing an action figure named Duke Caboom, who may or may not have had a cameo in Incredibles 2. However, none of these reveals or reports came with an actual glimpse at the character.

That has seemingly changed this week, as some photos from Toy Story 4 merchandise found their way online, debuting the first actual looks at Duke Caboom. Taking some beats from Evel Knievel, as well as the entire country of Canada, Duke looks like the biggest action hero the toys have ever met.

Take a look at the photo below, which shows off a notebook with Duke Caboom on the cover. He’s donning his full white stunt suit with matching helmet and bike, as well as a handlebar mustache.

Last month, the first reported details suggested that Caboom’s story would be closely tied to the long-awaited return of Bo Peep. Both Peep and Duke were apparently sent to a place for discontinued toys, until the former was eventually caught up in a yard sale. This caused Caboom to spring into action, helping reunite her with her sheep.

Could this new character become a foil for Woody, who finally finds himself face-to-face with Peep after a number of years? Judging by the description, there’s a good chance that Bo has herself a new bae, and he’s a cowboy of a much different sort.

Toy Story 4 is set to hit theaters on June 21st.

