New ‘Toy Story 4’ Image and Potential Plot Description Revealed

As the new year begins, promotional materials for the big movies of 2019 are starting to pop up around the globe. For the second time in recent weeks, a Russian calendar has provided a brand new look at Disney/Pixar‘s Toy Story 4, and this one comes with a new plot description for the animated adventure.

The new photo from the calendar surfaced on Instagram, featuring four of what appear to be the main characters in Toy Story 4. Of course, Buzz and Woody are featured, and they’re joined by new character Forky, and Woody’s long-time love interest, Bo Peep. In the background, you can see the carnival that was featured in the film’s second teaser.

Along with the post of the photo came a translation of a new description which was reportedly included with the calendar.

“Since Andy went to college, toys have moved to a new house where a small girl named Bonnie lives. Her first day in kindergarten will put a beginning to adventures and meeting new toys, some of the old friends and even a romantic story.”

There’s no telling whether or not this translation comes from an official Disney release or not, but it does seem to line up with the actual synopsis that was released late last year.

“Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called “Forky” to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy. Directed by Josh Cooley (Riley’s First Date?) and produced by Jonas Rivera (Inside Out, Up) and Mark Nielsen (associate producer Inside Out), Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story 4 ventures to U.S. theaters on June 21, 2019.”

What do you think of this supposed description of Toy Story 4? Are you excited to see Bo Peep back in the fold? Let us know in the comments!

Toy Story 4 is set to hit theaters on June 21st.