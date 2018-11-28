New ‘Toy Story 4’ Poster Debuts

The tear-jerking advertisements for Toy Story 4 continue as the film’s latest poster takes a peek at a farewell that fans just aren’t ready for yet.

This new poster, which was released on Wednesday morning by Disney Ireland, features the iconic toy cowboy, Woody, walking off into the sunset. He stops just long enough to tip his hat back toward those who have loved the franchise for the past couple of decades. Next to him, the giant Toy Story 4 logo sits on top of the hill, with what looks like a carnival off in the distance.

“New Poster Alert,” Disney Ireland wrote in a tweet. “Toy Story 4 opens in Irish Cinemas on June 21, 2019.”

New Poster Alert! #ToyStory4 opens in Irish Cinemas June 21, 2019 pic.twitter.com/wdcNd3ullo — Disney Ireland (@DisneyStudiosIE) November 28, 2018

That carnival in the background will likely play a key role in the sequel, given that it was the subject of the film’s second teaser video. In the promo, two carnival prize toys (voiced by Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele) laughed about their Toy Story memories and tried to impersonate Buzz Lightyear. At this point, there has been no indication as to how this carnival, or these characters, will fir into the story.

What we do know about the story is that it will be incredibly emotional at the end. Both Tim Allen and Tom Hanks, who have starred in the franchise since 1995, have said that they had trouble reading the last few pages without crying.

“It was the first time that we were going to be recording the end of the movie, and Toy Story [4] is going to have an impactful ending,” Hanks said. “The way you record Toy Story, you’re in a room with the team that has created it. When I went in for my last day of recording, I wanted to have my back to them, because usually you’re facing him so he can look right up and you can talk about it.”

Toy Story 4 is set to hit theaters on June 21, 2019.