‘Toy Story 4’ Lands a New Screenwriter

Toy Story 4 is one step closer to becoming a reality!

On Thursday, Deadline revealed that the fourth installment in the beloved Toy Story franchise had been given a new screenwriter. Black List writer Stephany Folsom has come to Disney/Pixar to take over the project.

Folsom is a fairly unknown writer, but she landed on the coveted Black List for her original script called 1969: A Space Odyssey Or: How Kubrick Learned To Stop Worrying And Land On The Moon. A completely different film from the Toy Story franchise, Folsom’s script laid out an alternate history in which Stanley Kubrick worked with NASA to fake the moon landing. Folsom was also one of the writers on Thor: Ragnarok, but was denied credit by the WGA.

Parks and Recreation star Rashida Jones was originally tapped to write Toy Story 4, along with her writing partner Will McCormack. However, the duo chose to leave the project.

The fourth installment in the franchise, and the first since 2010, is being directed by Josh Cooley, who previously helmed a couple of Pixar short films.

The latest in the franchise, Toy Story 3, topped over $1 billion at the global box office over seven years ago.

Toy Story 4 is set to hit theaters on June 21, 2019.