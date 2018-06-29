Tim Allen Reunites with Buzz Lightyear at Disney World’s Toy Story Land

The beloved Buzz Lightyear reunited with the man behind the microphone this week, as Tim Allen helped his animated counterpart open Disney World’s newest addition, Toy Story Land.

This weekend, Walt Disney World invited press to attend the opening celebration of Toy Story Land, an extension of the popular Hollywood Studios park. The new area is themed after the beloved Pixar franchise, introducing rides, activities, food, and decor based on Buzz, Woody, Andy, and all of their adventures.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Many of the characters took the stage on Friday morning as Toy Story Land was being opened, and they were joined by surprise guest Tim Allen, who is one of the cornerstone voice actors of the animated franchise. Allen has voiced Buzz Lightyear for all three Toy Story films, and will do the same in the upcoming Toy Story 4.

Of course, Allen and Buzz couldn’t pass up an opportunity to snap a photo together, and our friends at Pixar Post shared the moment for everyone on Twitter to enjoy.

Special guest and voice of Buzz Lightyear, Tim Allen helped open #ToyStoryLand! pic.twitter.com/Kl3Y0ZtWrt — Pixar Post (@ThePixarPost) June 29, 2018

While Allen was able to help open up Toy Story Land, his vocal counterpart wasn’t present at the festivities. Like Allen, Tom Hanks has anchored the entire franchise with his work as Sheriff Woody, the beloved pull-string cowboy.

Toy Story Land may just be opening in Hollywood Studios this weekend, but the park and the franchise already have a history together. Hollywood Studios has long been home to the fan-favorite 3-D ride, Toy Story Mania, which allows guests to compete in several different pull-string mini-games as the ride through Andy’s room.

The timing of Toy Story Land’s opening couldn’t be better for the folks at Pixar, as they gear up for the release of the highly-anticipated Toy Story 4 next summer. The studio is coming off of a monster theatrical debut for Incredibles 2, which broke the record for the biggest opening weekend for an animated movie in box office history, earning more than $180 million in its first three days. Toy Story 4 was originally set to be released this summer, but moved back to 2019 after a rewrite of the script was ordered, allowing Incredibles 2 to move up and take its place.

Are you excited to see Toy Story Land finally open its gates?!