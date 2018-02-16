Toy Story Land Officially Coming to Walt Disney World This Summer

The toys are taking over Disney World this summer!

Nearly three years after announcing plans for Toy Story Land at Walt Disney World in Orlando, the talked-about attraction has finally been given a grand opening. This morning, with a little help from Buzz, Woody, and Jessie, Good Morning America revealed that Toy Story Land will officially open on June 30.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can watch the announcement from GMA in the video below, which includes footage of some of the rides in the park.

Toy Story Land is going to be attached to Disney’s Hollywood Studios and covers 11 total acres of the park. The extension is one of two additions currently being built at Hollywood Studios, and will soon be joined by a Star Wars-themed area.

Once Toy Story Land finally opens, it will contain multiple new rides that park-goers can enjoy. The biggest of these is Slinky Dog Dash, a rollercoaster that spans a large area of the park. New attractions also include Alien Swirling Saucers, an expanded version of Toy Story Mania!, and a restaurant called Woody’s Lunch Box.

In addition to the new rides, Toy Story Land will have a totally different design than the rest of Hollywood Studios. You’ll enter to Andy’s backyard and be “transformed” into the size of a toy, surrounded by giant crayons, cooties, Tinker Toys, Green Army Men, and more.

Start booking your trips, because Toy Story Land is just around the corner!