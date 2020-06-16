Train to Busan Sequel Peninsula Trailer Released

✖

As if the current horrors of reality weren't enough for you, a new trailer for the South Korean zombie film Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula, a sequel to the hit 2016 feature film, has been released. Well Go USA Entertainment has released the official trailer for the sequel, offering a fresh look at even more truly insane footage from the 2020 follow-up. An official release date for Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula has not been set, but the production company behind the cult favorite talked to HallyuLife about the impending sequel and teased a summer 2020 release. You can watch the full trailer for yourself in the player above and read the film's description below.

"Four years after South Korea’s total decimation in Train to Busan, the zombie thriller that captivated audiences worldwide, acclaimed director Yeon Sang-ho brings us Peninsula, the next nail-biting chapter in his post-apocalyptic world. Jung-seok, a soldier who previously escaped the diseased wasteland, relives the horror when assigned to a covert operation with two simple objectives: retrieve and survive. When his team unexpectedly stumbles upon survivors, their lives will depend on whether the best—or worst—of human nature prevails in the direst of circumstances."

The original Train to Busan sits at 94% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes and has become a critical and fan-favorite darling since its debut. Fans of the film will be excited to learn that director Sang-ho Yeon stepped behind the camera again while also co-writing the script with his original collaborator Joo-Suk Park. Unfortunately none of the cast from the original movie will return for the film with Korean actors Gang Dong-won, Jung-hyun Lee, and child actress Lee Re all starring in the new ensemble.

if your first thought from watching the trailer for the sequel is that it looks like Mad Max with zombies, that was intentional. Sang-ho Yeon told Screen Daily about his influences for the movie, citing George Miller's post-apocalyptic franchise along with a surprising film from zombie master George A. Romero, the under appreciated Land of the Dead.

"The idea of being able to build a post-apocalyptic world – which would be sort of savage but also in a way like ancient times, or like ruined modern times, with rules of its own – was interesting to me," the filmmaker said. "There could be many stories that could keep coming out of that world. Destroyed, isolated, extreme, but with hope of escape and humanism, and the way world powers would look at this place. There could be a lot of material with a lot of greater significance.”

