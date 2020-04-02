Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula First Trailer Lands Online

2016 saw one of the freshest and most fun zombie movies in ages make its way out into the world with the South Korean horror film Train to Busan. The film quickly took the horror community by storm and has become a staple of the subgenre in the years since then with talk of a sequel beginning almost immediately. Now it’s almost here as Well Go USA Entertainment has released the official teaser trailer for Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula, the official sequel to the movie. You can watch the full trailer for yourself in the player above and read the film’s description below.

“Four years after South Korea’s total decimation in Train to Busan, the zombie thriller that captivated audiences worldwide, acclaimed director Yeon Sang-ho brings us Peninsula, the next nail-biting chapter in his post-apocalyptic world. Jung-seok, a soldier who previously escaped the diseased wasteland, relives the horror when assigned to a covert operation with two simple objectives: retrieve and survive. When his team unexpectedly stumbles upon survivors, their lives will depend on whether the best—or worst—of human nature prevails in the direst of circumstances.”

Director Sang-ho Yeon stepped behind the camera again while also co-writing the script with his original collaborator Joo-Suk Park. None of the cast from the original movie will return for the film with Korean actors Gang Dong-won, Jung-hyun Lee, and child actress Lee Re all starring in the new ensemble.

“(It’s) in the same universe, but it doesn’t continue the story and has different characters,” Sang-ho Yeon told Screen Daily. “Government authority has been decimated after the zombie outbreak in Korea, and there is nothing left except the geographical traits of the location – which is why the film is called Peninsula.”

George A. Romero’s zombie movie Land Of The Dead was one of Yeon’s references while in production as were George Miller’s The Roadwarrior and Mad Max: Fury Road, teasing an extensive web of stories that could be told in the unique he’s created.

“he idea of being able to build a post-apocalyptic world – which would be sort of savage but also in a way like ancient times, or like ruined modern times, with rules of its own – was interesting to me. There could be many stories that could keep coming out of that world. Destroyed, isolated, extreme, but with hope of escape and humanism, and the way world powers would look at this place. There could be a lot of material with a lot of greater significance.”

An official release date for Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula has not been set, but the production company behind the cult favorite talked to HallyuLife about the impending sequel and teased a summer 2020 release. Whether that will ironically be effected by the COVID-19 coronavirus or not remains to be seen.