Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Star Compares Film to the Original

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is hitting theaters this summer, and the new film is set to be a live-action adaptation of the fan-favorite Transformers: Beast Wars series. The upcoming movie was directed by Steven Caple Jr. (Creed II) and the lineup of Transformers characters includes Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Mirage, Arcee, Wheeljack, Scourge, and Nightbird. The movie is expected to follow the prequel timeline set up in Bumblebee and move to 1994 Brooklyn. Anthony Ramos (Hamilton) and Dominique Fishback (Swarm) are leading the human cast of the film, and Ramos recently teased that the movie will rival the first film of the franchise.

"Lorenzo di Bonaventura, who's one of our lead producers on the movie, came up to me and said, 'How are you feeling about the movie, man?' I was like, 'I don't know, I haven't seen it.' And he was like, [...] 'It's rivaling right there with the first one.' I was like, 'Wow!' That movie was the introduction of the franchise, so it almost feels like an introduction into a new franchise. It feels like the beginning of a new thing, which feels amazing. Steven Caple Jr., our director, is amazing. Dominique Fishback, Pete Davidson, and the cast is insane. I'm just grateful to be there."

"He's very much the underdog," Ramos added of his character, Noah. "He's had moments where he hasn't felt enough. He just wants the best for his family, but he's in a position where he can't necessarily help them the way he wants to, which puts him in a moment of desperation, where he does something that he probably wouldn't necessarily do otherwise. [...] It's fun when you can actually put real life things in a fantastical movie like that. We're naming neighborhoods that are real neighborhoods in New York, in the film, but we're on a plane on our way to Peru. It's fun when you can add those elements of yourself to a movie like that."

What Is Transformers: Rise of the Beasts About?

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is officially described as follows: "Returning to the action and spectacle that first captured moviegoers around the world 14 years ago with the original Transformers, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a '90s globetrotting adventure and introduce the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons."

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts hits theaters on June 9th.