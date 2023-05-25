Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Auto-Converting Animatronic Optimus Primal Figure Is Here

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The latest drop in Hasbro's lineup inspired by the upcoming film Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is here, and you don't even need to waste your precious strength manually transforming it between robot and gorilla modes. That's because this 12.5-Inch figure of Maximal leader Optimus Primal will automatically convert via voice command. In fact, you can activate more than 100 sound and motion combinations with voice activation or via the push of a button. Examples include commanding Optimus Primal to speak, beat his chest, pound the ground, and roar. Additional features include realistic molded fur details and 2 attachable sword accessories. You can check out a demo of the figure in the video above.

The Transformers: Rise of The Beasts Command & Convert Animatronic Optimus Primal is in-stock and shipping now priced at $124.99 here on Amazon. If your wallet hasn't exploded after placing that order, you might consider checking out yesterday's Studio Series drop which included Rise of the Beasts Rhinox. Too bad you can't command Optimus Primal to go out and get a job.

What is Transformers: Rise of the Beasts about?

Directed by Creed II's Steven Caple Jr., Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is officially described as follows: "Returning to the action and spectacle that first captured moviegoers around the world 14 years ago with the original Transformers, Transformers: Rise of the Beastswill take audiences on a '90s globetrotting adventure and introduce the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons." Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback lead the human cast for the film which includes some surprising voice actors like Ron Perlman as the gorilla-inspired Optimus Primal, Michelle Yeoh as fellow Maximal Airazor, and Pete Davidson as Autobot Mirage.

"When I met Lorenzo and the team, I was like, where are we picking this thing up from? And he was like 1994. And I was just like, that's a great era," Rise of the Beastsdirector Steven Caple Jr. previously said. "You know what I mean? It has a lot of texture. It's, it's rich in texture is also vibrant culturally. And as he said, it has like classic music and there's a certain energy to the nineties that I'm looking forward to capture. Like we've seen it on screen very few times, sometimes you can play into it too much, but I think there's a level of like realness that I could bring to it."

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts hits theaters on June 9, 2023.