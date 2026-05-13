Travis Knight’s Wildwood Looks To Be The Next Animated Classic – Watch The First Teaser Trailer

Travis Knight and LAIKA previously teamed up on the excellent Kubo and the Two Strings, and now they are back for . The film is titled Wildwood, and while LAIKA has revealed several images from the project, you don’t really see how truly magical this world is until you see the footage. Luckily, the first teaser trailer has finally arrived, and it is shaping up to be something truly special.

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Wildwood is the newest stop-motion feature from the studio behind Kubo and the Two Strings, Coraline, and ParaNorman, and just like those films, Wildwood’s animation is simply stunning and incredibly unique, and this looks to be a grand adventure with major stakes and a heartfelt story at its center. The trailer blends whimsical and fantastical elements with deeply poignant imagery and tense moments, and we can’t wait to see what the final film has in store. You can watch the full teaser trailer below.

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What Is Wildwood About?

At the center of Wildwood is a headstrong teenager named Prue McKeel (Peyton Elizabeth Lee), and Prue has to venture into a hidden enchanted forest called the Impassable Wilderness after her baby brother is abducted by a murder of crows. Joining her on the mission is her classmate Curtis Mehlberg (Jacob Tremblay), and the duo meets a variety of talking animals, bandits, and powerful figures who are described as being driven by grief and ambition.

Prue and Curtis also find themselves in the middle of a battle for the forest itself, which also weaves its way into Prue’s mission. If she’s going to save her brother and protect Wildwood, she will have to risk everything and discover the strength she never knew she had. Wildwood is described by LAIKA as “a sweeping adventure about love, sacrifice, and the magic that reveals itself when we dare to look beyond the familiar.”

Wildwood’s talented cast includes Carey Mulligan, Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Jacob Tremblay, Richard E. Grant, Awkwafina, Amandla Stenberg, Tom Waits, Charlie Day, Blythe Danner, Arthur Knight, Maya Erskine, Jake Johnson, Tantoo Cardinal, Rob Delaney, Jermaine Clement, Marc Evan Jackson, Len Carlou, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Angela Bassett, and Mahershala Ali.

Wildwood soars into theaters later this summer.

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