Studio Laika Unveils Stop-Motion Crossover

For over twenty years, Laika has been considered by many to be the premier studio responsible for creating the biggest stop-motion animation movies in recent memory. To date, the production house has made critically acclaimed films such as Coraline, The Boxtrolls, Paranorman, Kubo And The Two Strings, and Missing Link. Later this year, Laika is planning a comeback with its upcoming feature, Wildwood, which will present a story unlike many of the films it released before. In a wild new release, Laika has taken two of its biggest properties and merged them into one via a crossover to celebrate a major arrival.

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Taking to its official social media account, Laika Studios brought together the protagonists of Coraline and The Boxtrolls to help celebrate the opening of Portland’s new “waterfront park.” In the crossover, Coraline and Winnie are shown running through the park, and while it might not be an animation, this remains a surprising crossover all the same. Here’s the official statement from Laika when it comes to this meeting of stop-motion worlds: “The sun is out, and the cherry blossoms are blooming! Coraline and Winnie got together for a spring photoshoot at Portland’s beautiful waterfront park.” You can check out the crossover image that brings together Winnie and Coraline for yourself below.

Laika & Wildwood

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Laika creating a crossover to celebrate Portland, Oregon, shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise considering the subject matter of their next film. Wildwood is preparing to arrive in theaters this October, which will adapt a novel from writer Colin Meloy. From what we’ve seen of the movie so far, this might be one of the darkest entries of Laika’s to date, and here’s how the stop-motion animation studio describes the fall release.

“Beyond Portland’s city limits lies Wildwood. You’re not supposed to go there. You’re not even supposed to know it exists. But Prue McKeel is about to enter this enchanted wonderland. Her baby brother Mac has been taken by a murder of crows into the forest’s depths, and she – along with her hapless classmate Curtis – is going to get him back. Prue might think she’s too old for fairytales, but she’s just found herself at the center of one. One filled with strange talking animals, roguish bandits, and powerful figures with the darkest intentions.”

Travis Knight, the President & CEO of Laika Studios, will be directing this film, making for a big 2026 for the creator. This summer, Knight’s live-action adaptation of Masters of the Universe is planning to hit theaters, and while it might not be stop-motion, He-Man’s upcoming movie is still getting plenty of attention. Wildwood will be the first movie from Laika in over seven years, with the previous entry being Missing Link, and while it might have taken years to create this new fantasy outing, the studio has routinely proven that the wait is well worth it.

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